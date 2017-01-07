Mild-mannered Mickey sees rampant racism in America

Only one person I know really predicted Donald Trump’s victory.
It wasn’t a pollster, or a Republican strategist, or a fellow political junkie.
It was Mickey.
And Mickey nailed this prediction with conviction, not as a half-hearted guess.
What did he know that so many didn’t?
Well, you might not like the answer, but it’s worth considering. After all, we were the ones who got it wrong.
Mickey is African-American. He is from the South. He believes that many Americans are racist — more than anyone would guess.
And he believes Trump played exceedingly well to this bigotry.
Mickey’s not an angry guy. He just calls things matter-of-factly. He’s one of my oldest, dearest friends. And when we get together for lunch every few months on the Country Club Plaza — as we have for many decades — he’s usually the only African American in the restaurant. This doesn’t faze him.
What does he see that so many of us do not?
He says racism is rampant throughout America, though it is less obvious in places such as Johnson County, where he chose to move with his family from Macon, Ga.
He had both a business opportunity and a chance to raise his children in a more enlightened community where racism was nowhere near as prevalent as what he had seen elsewhere in the country.
But Mickey believes that in America, in general, the veneer of tolerance and acceptance of blacks is just that, a veneer.
To Mickey, bigotry lurks almost everywhere. It is just less blatant than he experienced growing up in the South and serving in the U.S. Navy, where as a college graduate, he was relegated to menial tasks.
Now, I don’t know if I fully buy Mickey’s argument. Racism persists, no doubt, but at the same time, things have changed. Mickey’s childhood in the Deep South may have filtered his view.
His adult children, who grew up in Overland Park and attended Shawnee Mission South High School, don’t see this issue as their dad does.
But Mickey has sensitized me to acknowledge that what he perceives is often validated by events.
Seeing a nearly all-white cabinet and many sub-cabinet posts selected by Trump, it is difficult to argue that the president-elect is not sending a clear message that whites are fully back in charge. Mickey thinks Trump is trying to revert back to the 1950s in this country, when blacks were figuratively and literally at the back of the bus.
Mickey is not a bit surprised about the president-elect’s picks. He told me right after Trump’s victory that he expected to see an administration almost devoid of black officials. He nailed it again.
Mickey, who is 85 and picked up golf 15 years ago with no lessons, also routinely shoots par which is unheard of. At 85, he is supposed to be doing well if he shoots his age, 85, rather than the 72 he posts on a regular basis.
As any par-shooting golfer knows, you don’t get there by being emotional. Rather, you need to be on an even keel with a laser-like focus.
Those are the attributes that Mickey displays in his life and in his insights.
Maybe Mickey does, indeed, know something others miss.
Steve Rose, longtime Johnson County columnist: srose@kc.rr.com
