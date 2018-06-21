KC police got it half right when officers shot a woman wielding a decorative sword

I've been thinking about the police killing of Ashley Simonetti this week because on the face of it, the shooting in Kansas City's Northland seemed so unnecessary.
Simonetti was running around the neighborhood half-naked in a stolen bridesmaid's dress, armed with a decorative sword. Reporters described the scene as surreal. A neighbor would later say she was "obviously out of her gourd."
And yet, at 28, Simonetti was gunned down in broad daylight surrounded by a small army of officers.
So I traveled to the scene. I talked to an eyewitness and to neighbors. I peered into the detached garage where Simonetti spent her final hour.
My conclusion: At the moment of her death, police had little choice but to fire those lethal shots. As the preliminary report that police released on Wednesday said, Simonetti ran directly at a pair of officers with that 27-inch steel sword. The eyewitness, Grant Braaten, who lives directly across the street from where Simonetti fell, said she had charged the officers down a narrow corridor between a fence and an armored police vehicle.
Given Simonetti's erratic behavior, given that children lived in the neighborhood and given the fact that she was armed, police had no good options as she ran toward them.
At least six shots rang out. Simonetti's charge had brought her so close to the shooting officers that when she fell, she dropped nearly at their feet.
The big question, it appears, involves what happened before. Why did police feel compelled to flush Simonetti from her hiding place? Why not leave her be and bet that in time, she would eventually weary of her fight on that sweltering day and surrender?
After all, a neighbor told me that the standoff concluded almost precisely three hours after it began. Relatively speaking, that's not that much time. The end came when police circled around to a side garage door and attempted to enter.
Simonetti then burst from beneath the main garage door, which at that point had been crumpled by earlier police attempts to flush her.
Bottom line: Police got this situation half right. In cases involving lethal force, that's not good enough.
With more time, family members might have been called to talk to her. Maybe the man I talked to Wednesday who said he was her boyfriend could have helped.
Neighbors said police tried to manage the situation. Once Simonetti closed herself in the garage, police fired tear gas to flush her out. They sent a robot inside. They brought in an negotiator.
Earlier, they had tried to drop Simonetti during her wild dash through the neighborhood with rubber bullets. Nothing worked.
But were they patient enough?
A woman identified as Simonetti's mother would say on social media that her daughter had mental problems and that the family had tried everything to help her. If the system failed her, as it so often fails others, hard questions should be asked.
On Facebook in recent weeks, Simonetti had posted about a way to kill cops by tossing a homemade explosive beneath a police car.
Police, though, surely didn't know about those posts on that Thursday afternoon as they waited in the heat.
Dennis Kenney, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told me on the radio that "you could argue that the shooting decision was appropriate, but that department procedures leading up to it were not."
That seems about right.
