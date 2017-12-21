Never at a loss for words: Kansas and Missouri politicians had a lot to say in 2017

Here they are, the best quotes of 2017 as uttered by our Missouri and Kansas pols.
▪ “This is a big place, with a powerful purpose, and it has too often been consumed by small goals and petty politics.” — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in his first State of the State address.
▪ “With thundering internal fuss.” — Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver describing his mixed feelings about attending Donald Trump’s inauguration.
▪ “Everybody: Chin up. Shoulders back.” — Democrat Jason Kander in a tweet on the day of Trump’s inauguration.
▪ “I left office with my reputation more or less in tatters, and the pundits and political players in Kansas City politics regard me as a failure.” — former Kansas City Mayor Mark Funkhouser.
▪ “I can see by your pupils in your beady little eyes that you’re afraid of me.” — Greitens to a Republican state senator in a disagreement over a legislative pay raise.
▪ “Roy Blunt looks more like a politician than any politician that has ever politicianed.” — CNN political correspondent Chris Cillizza.
▪ “It’s breaking my heart.” — former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius describing the condition of her home state under Gov. Sam Brownback.
▪ “There is a group of people that just don’t want health care and aren’t going to take care of themselves.” — Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall talking about health insurance.
▪ “I sure don’t want my mammogram benefits taken away.” — Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts on a plan to roll back the Affordable Care Act.
▪ “Tell him to kiss my ass.” — Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard responding to criticism of his bill that would help a generous Republican donor.
▪ “Sometimes the legislature acted like third graders.” — Greitens at session’s end.
▪ “I’m pretty sure we’re in an abusive relationship with @EricGreitens. It’s not healthy, and we need the courage to leave it.” — Missouri Rep. Nick Marshall, a Parkville Republican.
▪ “He’s a tiny little bully that borders on being a tiny little criminal.” — Cleaver on Trump.
▪ “I’ve always backed up and mopped up my mess. That’s what I’m doing now.” — Kansas state Sen. Jim Denning, an Overland Park Republican, on reversing Brownback’s tax cuts.
▪ “He does this because he is narcissistic and likes to grandstand. The truth is, there is some truth to that.” — Kansas City transit activist Clay Chastain speaking about...himself.
▪ “To paraphrase Gerald Ford’s statement about Nixon’s resignation, our long state’s nightmare is over.” — Kansas state Sen. Anthony Hensley on news that Brownback accepted an ambassadorship.
▪ “I hope Trump is assassinated!” — Missouri state Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal, a Democrat.
▪ “I hope they are found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope.” — Missouri state Rep. Warren Love, a Republican, on vandals who damaged a Confederate memorial.
▪ “Lots of people do hate it.” — Kansas City Mayor Sly James on Twitter responding to a comment that “nobody can hate our airport.”
▪ “He is an incurable gossip.” — former White House press secretary Josh Earnest of Kansas City on former President Barack Obama.
▪ “We are here blindly rearranging the American economy in the middle of the night.” — Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri on voting on tax changes while not knowing details of the legislation.
▪ “It’s like jumping into a shark tank.” — Republican Jim Barnett on running for Kansas governor.
