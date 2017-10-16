More Videos

Sly James discusses Democratic Party priorities in Des Moines 1:52

Sly James discusses Democratic Party priorities in Des Moines

Pause
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state 1:57

Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison? 2:38

What's next for Lamonte McIntyre, now freed from prison?

Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman 1:55

Beautiful photos of Kansas City by longtime photographer Roy Inman

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Plaza lights come on as the fireworks go off in Kansas City 1:56

Plaza lights come on as the fireworks go off in Kansas City

Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it 1:58

Key play of Chiefs-Steelers game came down to 1/4000th of a second. How we captured it

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often 2:33

Chiefs' Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams don't go undefeated very often

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools 1:19

Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools

  • Josh Svaty talks about his message for rural voters

    "This is a great group of people that have gathered." Kansas gubernatorial candidate Josh Svaty speaks to Melinda Henneberger at the Democratic Party's "Winning Back the Heartland" seminar Oct. 13.

Josh Svaty talks about his message for rural voters

"This is a great group of people that have gathered." Kansas gubernatorial candidate Josh Svaty speaks to Melinda Henneberger at the Democratic Party's "Winning Back the Heartland" seminar Oct. 13.
Melinda Henneberger The Kansas City Star
(Not so) smooth criminals

News

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.