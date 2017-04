Mary Sanchez: Attorney General Jeff Sessions threatens to stymie efforts to stem police abuses

1:37 Ex-boyfriend of missing Kara Kopetsky faces questions in Raymore woman's disappearance Pause

2:06 Mother of Kara Kopetsky shares common experience with family of missing Raymore woman

1:05 Kansas City police find burned car of missing woman

1:57 KU senior Frank Mason wins the Wooden Award as national player of the year

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

1:30 Driving electric: A robust network of charging stations in KC encourages motorists to go electric

1:02 Strange Music Inc.'s move into pop music

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'