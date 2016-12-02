For this Cuban expat in KC, Fidel Castro’s death means little, as it should

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease? Pause

1:49 New UM system president Mun Choi receives warm welcome at UMKC

1:04 Jeremy Maclin highlights charity work with special cleats

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:55 KC bar hopping with George Wendt and friends

2:42 Local Native American students support pipeline protest

1:25 What if Sam Brownback goes back to Washington?

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

1:15 App turns $1 bill into the White House