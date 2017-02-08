Should McConnell have censured Warren? Share your thoughts

On Tuesday night, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stopped Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren from reading aloud a letter from Coretta Scott King, originally written in 1986 to oppose Sen. Jeff Sessions’ appointment to a federal court. McConnell said Warren was “impugning the motives of our colleague.” Later in the evening, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley read portions of the letter, omitting specific references to Sessions.
“Mr. Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens in the district he now seeks to serve as a federal judge,” reads part of the letter.
“This simply cannot be allowed to happen. Mr. Sessions’ conduct as U.S. Attorney, from his politically-motivated voting fraud prosecutions to his indifference toward criminal violations of civil rights laws, indicates that he lacks the temperament, fairness and judgment to be a federal judge,” wrote King.
Was McConnell right in censuring Warren? Or should she have been allowed to continue reading the letter?
We want to hear your thoughts. We’ll share the best letters on the topic. Send us yours at kansascity.com/letters and join the conversation.
Comments