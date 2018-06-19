Did this labor union really mean to endorse a disgraced lawmaker?

Kansas City's African-American political leaders are shaking their heads this week after an embarrassing foul-up on the other side of the state.
Last week, the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council sent a letter to state Rep. Bob Burns of St. Louis endorsing his re-election. Not a real surprise: Burns is a Democrat, and unions like Democrats.
But Burns isn't just any Democrat. In April, he was revealed as a regular caller to a radio show hosted by Bob Romanik, often described as an "avowed racist" who uses offensive, racially-charged language on the air.
Burns' fondness for the program prompted outrage across the state. The Kansas City Star urged him to quit, as did Sen. Claire McCaskill and the state Democratic Party. The House Democratic Caucus kicked Burns out.
Burns did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment. Earlier, he claimed his calls to the show had been taken out of context.
The apparent endorsement by the carpenters made some African-American Democrats angry. Missouri Rep. Clem Smith took to Facebook, posting the endorsement letter and a response.
"So you can get voted out of the House Democratic Caucus for being a white supremacist sympathizer, and still get labor endorsements while being on the ballot unopposed," he wrote.
After a few panicked phone calls, the union said it was a misunderstanding.
"This letter was automatically sent in error because he is an incumbent," a Facebook post said. "The carpenters have removed his endorsement and apologize for the error."
Sensitivity on this issue is high. The Carpenters Regional Council is a pretty important labor organization.
The carpenters are at the center of the stalled negotiations with Edgemoor over the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport. Edgemoor and at least some members of the City Council are pushing for aggressive minority participation in the project.
The carpenters, by contrast, have argued for 100 percent unionized labor at KCI. That stance could hurt minority businesses, which typically use more non-union workers. Talks between labor and Edgemoor have stalled on this very issue.
More negotiations are set for this week, I'm told. African-American lawmakers may be involved in an effort to find a compromise.
So you can see why the carpenters would be worried about a potential endorsement of an unopposed Democrat who regularly called a racist radio show.
But the flare-up, which drew the attention of black political leaders in our area, is about more than just the airport.
Like most of organized labor, the Carpenters Regional Council wants to defeat so-called right-to-work legislation in Missouri. A labor-backed referendum on the law is set for Aug. 7, less than two months from now.
Turnout is expected to be relatively low. That's that's why Republicans, who support right-to-work, moved the election to August. Labor unions will need every voter they can find to oppose the measure, known as Proposition A.
That means they need a good turnout in Kansas City and St. Louis, especially with African-American voters. If those voters stay home in large numbers, it's likely right-to-work will become law.
"Black folks like me are the base of the Democratic Party," Rep. Smith said Tuesday. "You don't want to be sending a counter-message."
It's a lousy time for labor unions to publicly antagonize urban, African-American voters. That's why an airport settlement would be a good idea and why a mishandled endorsement letter is a headache the unions didn't need.
Comments