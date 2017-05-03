Kansas City, having a wild weekend at Middle of the Map Fest

Put on your high-heeled sneakers. Throw that wig hat on your head.
The Middle of the Map Fest starts Thursday and continues through Saturday.
Ink, a Star publication, presents the event each year. It has become an early spring must-stop for music fans scattered across the Midwest and beyond.
Full confession? Below the headliners, the bands are unfamiliar to me. But for music lovers just a bit more hip than I am, Kansas City will become a three-day riot of soul, country, rock ’n’ roll, blues, you name it, you can probably hear it.
Add the First Friday browse-a-thon to the mix, and you’ve got a city close to what you want it to be: young, energetic, fun.
This is a pretty big accomplishment and not a one-time thing. Kansas City’s entertainment scene is growing and impressive.
We often measure progress by counting bricks and cutting ribbons. The Middle of the Map Fest reminds us real progress is about people and friends and streets that seem alive when the workday is done.
OK, it’s shameless plug for a festival we’re a part of. Complainers, send me an email. Everyone else, start dancing.
