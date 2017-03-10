Kraske and Helling: Their takes on Brownback’s potential departure

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is under consideration to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for food and agriculture, a role that would entail his departure from the state.
Columnists Steve Kraske and Dave Helling offer their takes on what such a move would mean for Kansas, and what the exit reveals about the governor.
Dave Helling: After six years of Brownback, Kansas needs a fresh start
Helling writes that Brownback is seen by Kansas lawmakers as a "stubborn impediment to fixing the tax and spending crisis."
Steve Kraske: Sam Brownback is bailing out on Kansas, and there’s no excuse
Kraske lambasted Brownback, writing, "He has quit on his state, he has quit on the people who elected him..."
Comments