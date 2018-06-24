Letters: Readers discuss the Catholic Church, Trump’s decisive action and road projects

Taking action
To all of you who are saying bad things about what President Donald Trump is doing at our country’s southern border: Where was your outcry when Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama were president? There were problems there when the Democrats had Congress, too, but these officials did nothing to change it.
Trump was left with this mess, and he is trying to do something about it. That is more than your precious Obama ever did.
The hatred from the Democrats is like nothing I have ever seen. And they are the ones who are making our country unsafe.
Betty Phillips
Overland Park
Fix the church
Recently, all 34 Catholic bishops in Chile offered their resignations. The Pope had criticized some for their handling of child-abuse cases. It appears the centuries-old abuse problems in the Catholic church are still going on. All bishops who participated or tried to cover this up should be demoted or prosecuted.
Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kan., who defended Robert Finn, who resigned as bishop of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph after being convicted for failing to notify authorities about a priest involved in the production of child pornography, should be reprimanded.
Naumann blamed the newspapers and prosecutor for their bias. He did not mention the evidence was handled by a grand jury, similar to our Russia probe.
It appears local church membership and donations have dropped after these scandals. Ireland’s recent approval for abortion, with 66 percent of the vote, highlights other church leadership problems.
Laity should be involved in the selection, promotion and monitoring of all bishops. They should not have Roman emperor-like authority. Church laity needs to change bishops’ failed leadership and accountability in the 21st century.
James Wasko
Olathe
Fix what’s here
I am a former director of public works for both Jackson and Johnson counties, and I have worked with both the Missouri and Kansas transportation departments from many years.
I noticed recent articles about how much we need money for infrastructure in Missouri. Until it finds more funding, I question why the state doesn’t commit the money it already has to needed, simple maintenance projects.
I live in south Kansas City, and I am witnessing an super-expensive project to replace bridges and widen I-435 from State Line Road to Three Trails Crossing (the Grandview Triangle). I drive this road a lot, and I don’t see the critical need for widening the highway here.
When you get east of I-435 now, traffic bogs down on I-470 at Blue Ridge Boulevard. Extra lanes on I-435 would not improve that situation for drivers going east. And west of State Line, you run into a continual repair to poor quality concrete that has been used over the years.
Mac Andrew
Kansas City
Vaccinate them
I agree with Rex Archer, director of the Kansas City Health Department. As a mother and nurse practitioner student, I am horrified to see that some people are following the misguided research of Andrew Wakefield and sending their unvaccinated children to day care or school, where they could infect children who are unable to get vaccinated because of medical concerns. (June 15, 3A, “Vaccine study says KC ‘hotspot’ for measles”)
The science is indisputable. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no link between the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine and autism or brain damage. Therefore, there is no reason to allow children to go to school unvaccinated and compromise our public health.
Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease. If one person has it, 90 percent of the people in the vicinity who are not immune from vaccination will become infected. Measles has no cure but is preventable.
Why should a misguided philosophical exemption be allowed to risk illness or possible death of our most innocent population?
Katie Marchino
Kansas City
About the kids
In my humble opinion, the reports — whether by critics or by apologists for President Donald Trump’s policy — about how poorly or how well the children of immigrants are treated are quite beside the point.
If you snatch away one of my kids and take the kid someplace God knows where, no matter how many toys, snacks, ice cream or pictures of our illustrious ruler you give them, you will have hell to pay.
Don Hedrick
Manhattan
