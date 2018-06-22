Letters: Readers discuss immigration, Sterling Brown and a downtown UMKC conservatory

Local vetting
It’s good news that the president rescinded his policy of separating families who have crossed our border illegally. (June 21, 1A, “Trump orders end to family separation policy”) But we also are told that Congress likely won’t tackle a much-needed comprehensive immigration overhaul because it’s an election year.
I am pro-immigration, having had three grandparents come to the U.S. via Ellis Island a century ago. The fourth was born here to a young couple who had recently arrived. They all simply wanted a better life. But each had family sponsorship, which guaranteed housing and jobs.
It appears those wishing to come to this country today have the same goal: a better life — economically, for safety and perhaps to join families that are already here. The problem, of course, is crossing illegally.
What if Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement put resources into offices in the population centers in Mexico and Central America, and do necessary vetting there?
Asylum seekers could more easily make their cases where they live, before they come to the border. Those wanting work permits could receive them and cross our border legally. Money that would otherwise be given to coyotes could finance their legal travel.
Janette C. Borst
Overland Park
A debt owed?
I recently read a story about Sterling Brown, a player with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks who has filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee and its police department for excessive force and unlawful arrest. (June 20, 2B, “Sports in brief”)
The court case will play itself out in time. Meanwhile, there needs to be a review of the issue leading to his arrest.
He was parked across two disabled parking spaces, with indifference to those with limited mobility, for whom the spaces were designated.
Did Brown acknowledge using poor judgment in breaking both legal and moral laws and apologize to individuals with physical handicaps or limited mobilities and to family members who were offended by his actions?
Hopefully, when his court case is finalized he will donate a large sum of his own money, in addition to any financial settlements he receives, to local organizations that assist individuals in obtaining equipment for the disabled. This would go a long way in making restitution for his disrespect to those who are less fortunate than he is physically.
Likewise, perhaps his attorney will donate his fee, and Brown’s teammates, the Bucks’ owner and the NBA can donate to the same organizations that serve the disabled.
Ray Rawe
Mission
Question of rights
The ACLU of Kansas received numerous questions regarding the timing of Monday’s favorable federal court ruling and our Tuesday filing against Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s failed Crosscheck program. (June 20, 2A, “ACLU sues Kobach over program that exposed voters’ data”)
We couldn’t have predicted the arrival of Judge Julie Robinson’s ruling and had been working on our Crosscheck lawsuit for weeks. But make no mistake: Kobach’s policies deserve our constant vigilance. They are a menace to civil rights and civil liberties.
Crosscheck incorrectly identifies double registrants at a rate of 99 percent. Worse, Kobach’s office shuttles names, birth dates, partial Social Security numbers and signatures to other states via insecure methods, exposing Kansas voters to identity theft. His “show me your papers” voter-registration law disenfranchised some 35,000 eligible citizens.
The best question may be what Kobach’s agenda has cost us, beyond the monetary costs to taxpayers of the liability his reckless disclosure of Social Security numbers creates or the legal fees and fines he has racked up.
The real cost? Thousands of disenfranchised citizens, thousands of Kansas voters still unaware their personal information has been compromised and embarrassment on a national scale.
We can’t let these attacks go unanswered.
Micah Kubic
Executive Director
ACLU Kansas
Overland Park
UMKC needs
Moving the UMKC conservatory downtown would not benefit the students. (June 22, 4A, “UMKC issues call for new performing arts conservatory”) I have heard one reason for the new facility is that students have difficulty getting to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts for performances, and putting the conservatory next door would solve their transportation issues. Baloney.
The streetcar probably will be extended, but that is on Main Street, not Broadway. Will there be funds for a student shuttle? Or would the safety of students walking across downtown at night be of no concern?
Music students need easy access to their practice facilities. Their required liberal arts courses would remain on the Volker campus. Putting the conservatory off-campus would be a logistical nightmare for undergraduates.
I have a music degree and never would have chosen a school with such a ridiculous setup.
Several hundred students are an economic engine for absolutely nothing. Yes, the conservatory deserves a new facility, but putting it anywhere but the Volker campus would benefit no one but politicians.
Douglas Maag
Kansas City
