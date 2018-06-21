Letters: Readers discuss the U.N. Human Rights Council, Dr. MooMoo and David Glass

Righteous exit
Kudos to U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and our State Department for pulling the United States out of the United Nations Human Rights Council. (June 20, 11A, “US quits UN human rights group citing bias against Israel”)
The group is made up largely of human rights abusers and is both an embarrassment and an exercise in chicanery. The council also has clearly been a supporter of anti-Semitism by hypocritically focusing on our democratic ally, Israel, while ignoring member dictatorships and human rights abusers.
Richard Gilman
Overland Park
Disgraceful echos
I am absolutely appalled by President Donald Trump’s policy of seizing the children of asylum seekers, which he has now reversed. This type of policy isn’t new, however.
Before 1860, slave families were often broken up when parents and children were bought and sold like cattle. It took the Civil War to end that practice. Unfortunately, our country repeated this shameful policy by forcibly separating Native American children from their families during the second half of the 19th century.
Then, during World War II, we forced Japanese Americans to live in internment camps — but that tragic act at least did not involve seizing children and separating them from their parents.
The president’s “zero tolerance” policy of forcibly taking children from their parents and locking them in conditions little better than those found at dog pounds is a stain on our nation’s conscience.
Trump couldn’t get Mexico to pay for a wall across our southern border, so he tried to use the seizure of children from their parents as a sledgehammer to force a Republican-controlled Congress to pay for it.
What the president did is shameful, inhumane and immoral.
Rev. Clayton Chittim
Blue Springs
Shining example
Several years ago, I met now-retired chiropractor David McGee at a work-related dinner. He is such a kind, charismatic gentleman. Although I had no idea he was Dr. MooMoo, I’m certainly not surprised. (June 17, 1A, “Unmasked: Inside the miraculous life of Dr. MooMoo”)
His kindness is unrivaled. On several occasions, he was even generous enough to let our family stay at his condo in Tulsa.
I was heartbroken reading about his childhood, but Dr. McGee is proof that you can always put good into the world, regardless of your past.
In today’s world of violence and hatred and abuse, we need more people like Dr. MooMoo, like David McGee.
Rebecca Onken
Lee’s Summit
The Glass ceiling
Ewing Kauffman brought championship baseball to Kansas City. And “Discount Dave” — David Glass — is destroying it.
Although it is true that small-market teams are unable to free-agent shop alongside franchises with Rodeo Drive in their backyards or Madison Avenue in their neighborhoods, there is a payoff in more ways than one when a homegrown star such as Eric Hosmer is re-signed.
That takes a commitment to winning and to the fans that Glass has never had.
In 24 full seasons, first as CEO and now as owner, he has fielded teams that have had just five above-.500 seasons.
During Kauffman’s ownership, the team had winning records 16 of 25 seasons.
What a difference passion makes.
There’s an obvious reason Rolling Stone magazine named Glass the 10th-worst owner in sports in 2014.
Prospects are a dime a dozen. Remember Mark Teahen, John Buck and company. That’s Glass’ baseball economics smiling all the way to the bank after committing another season of baseball robbery at the expense of Royals fans.
Where are you when we need you so, George Brett? Form a group. Buy the Royals.
Mike George
Springfield, Mo.
