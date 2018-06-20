Mayor Charles Wheeler, immigrant children and electrical rates

Wheeler’s deeds
Dave Helling’s June 13 column was educational and entertaining. (13A, “KC’s best and worst mayors: Where does Sly James rank?”)
I would like to add to Mayor Charles Wheeler’s achievements on the list. I remember his accomplishments, and unlike Helling, I would say they did make him the city’s agenda-setter: the opening of the twin sports stadiums, the first class in the six-year degree program at the UMKC School of Medicine and a successful campaign for a half-cent sales tax benefiting all public schools.
And after his term as mayor, he was president of Bishop Spencer Place, where he was instrumental in construction of the retirement center.
Mary Brink
Kansas City
What future?
The basic need for love, which includes communication and bonding not only verbally but also through touch, is extremely important for all human beings. However, it’s critical for children under the age of 5 years to be soothed through loving touch.
Based on what is happening with the immigration crisis and separation of children from parents at the border, I cannot imagine the future of these poor children. We are doing them a great disservice, and I honestly do not know how the people doing this think it’s justifiable.
My youngest son and I were watching the movie “42” the other day, and it made me think back to an era when we treated African-Americans with the same disdain and disgrace as we are treating these immigrant families today. People thought that was also justifiable.
Although we are not using whips and chains, the marks we leave on these children, and their parents, will echo in the halls of eternity.
We cannot, we should not, continue on this disastrous path.
We reap what we sow, and I’m afraid we are headed down a treacherous course we are not going to be able to set straight.
Christine Muehe
Olathe
Out of sight
We cannot see the Statue of Liberty from Kansas, but I would bet that her head is bowed and she is crying.
Maybe we should move her closer to Washington, D.C., so our politicians can be reminded of our American core values.
Joe Woelfel
Olathe
Stop the stunt
The policy of the Trump administration to forcefully separate immigrant children from their families is a vile and repugnant practice that must stop. How would any parents feel if their children were taken and placed into an internment camp?
Yes, these immigrants are illegally in our country. But this hateful stunt will stain — perhaps permanently — the image of the United States of America as a benevolent defender of those who cannot defend themselves.
Make no mistake: This is a Republican-created policy cooked up by Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard “I don’t recall” Sessions and President Donald Trump.
By the way, I am a proud fourth-generation Republican, and I hope to remain so for the rest of my life.
Right now, my party is an embarrassment to me. Stop it.
Rich Howard
Kansas City
Editor’s note: Trump signed an executive order Wednesday to reverse the separation policy enacted by the White House in April.
Messages at odds
An open letter to Terry Bassham, CEO of Great Plains Energy Inc. and KCP&L:
I recently received in the mail the following conflicting information:
A letter from KCP&L announcing its merger with Westar that included the following statement: “Savings. We will create cost efficiencies as a larger company, which translates to cost savings for customers.”
A notice from KCP&L that it has filed a rate-increase request with the Missouri Public Service Commission.
Huh? Which one should I believe?
Elzene Gourley
Kansas City
Some party line
Your Sunday front-page story, “Hunting buddy links Kobach, Trumps” was intriguing. Keith Mark, a central figure in the article, supports Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a maybe-birther and a voter-suppression specialist.
Mark is buddies with Donald Trump Jr. and Ted Nugent, who was investigated by the Secret Service for his racist, threatening comments about President Barack Obama.
Mark worked to allow the import of “trophies” (formerly beautiful animals, now dead).
There’s just one thing I don’t understand: How can he call himself a Democrat?
Scott Gregory
Roeland Park
