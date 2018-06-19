Letters: Readers discuss damaged sculpture, African-American veterans and dismal Royals

Easy money
A quick and easy way to help solve state budget problems is to go after people who are driving with expired temporary vehicle tags. My husband and I have seen so many of these paper tags that we have made a game of it. The winner so far is a tag that expired two years ago.
A paper tag indicates that the owner has not paid sales tax or personal property tax on that vehicle so they can get permanent plates. This is a loss of income to the state and county, and it is infuriating to those of us who take care of business.
The late fees alone would pay the salary for an officer who did nothing but watch for these offenders.
Rebekah Foote
Kansas City
Poor placement
Sometimes, common sense isn’t so common. Recently in the news a sculpture supposedly valued at $132,000 was accidentally broken at an Overland Park public building. (June 15, 4A, “Boy’s ‘hug’ damages sculpture; mom gets bill for $132,000”)
I assume that something called Tomahawk Ridge Community Center would have visitors of all ages — including children.
So the big question: Why would anyone think putting something fragile and valued at $132,000 in potential accident range is a good idea?
Community centers are for the community, and that means young, old and everyone in between, and should be planned accordingly. Pushing this off onto the family is absurd.
Tim Goodheart
Overland Park
Unequal footing
A letter to the editor Saturday rightly admired and celebrated the sacrifices World War II veterans made with their service to this country. (10A) It pointed out that the G.I. Bill gave servicemen of limited opportunity the wherewithal “to attend college, find good jobs and buy homes.”
What is not commonly considered, however, is that the prospect of buying new homes in the burgeoning suburbs was not open to African-American veterans. Racially restrictive covenants shut them out of this important investment opportunity.
Tanner Colby’s “Some of My Best Friends Are Black: The Strange Story of Integration in America” offers some interesting facts. A home purchased in Prairie Village in 1946 for $6,000 could now be worth $375,000. Black WWII veterans were compelled to return to black areas of town, most of which were subject to redlining.
Because of Federal Housing Administration mortgage-loan policies — inspired and advised by J.C. Nichols — most homes that African-Americans were eligible to buy were denied loans altogether. Between 1934 and 1962, the FHA backed mortgages on 77,000 homes in the Kansas City area. Less than 1 percent went to blacks.
For the skeptic, facts such as these help illuminate the concept of white privilege.
Peg Maher
Kansas City
Royal freefall
As the Royals continue to divest themselves of their few remaining good players — this time relief pitcher Kelvin Herrera — many fans probably wish they could get refunds on their season tickets.
The team’s record is 22-50. Without Herrera, it would be 14-57 or worse.
The only benefit for years to come will be increasing beer sales to a diminished crowd.
John S. Savella Jr.
Overland Park
Thoughtful help
I want to thank the young Overland Park couple who heard my name over the loudspeaker at the Denver airport and recognized me by the wheelchair I was using. The young man ran back two gates to get my forgotten walker. I can’t walk far without it. I’m a Vietnam veteran with lots of problems from Agent Orange. I need my walker.
It’s nice to know people like this still live in our cities.
Dan D. Harmon
Lee’s Summit
Watchful cameras
The Star’s editorial board is not alone with concerns about holding problem police officers accountable for their actions in the performance of their duties. (June 15, 10A, “A database could help track problem police officers”)
There is expanding interest in this topic on the internet, with concerned citizens using their phones and video equipment to record encounters with officers and posting them on sites such as Facebook and YouTube.
It is astounding what these videos reveal about officers’ conduct, their knowledge of the legality of photography by the public and how it relates to the First Amendment of the Constitution. These videos also expose police departments that resist taking citizen complaints against officers.
Lee Maxwell
Prairie Village
