816 North letters: Scott’s Kitchen barbecue, Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain

Barbecue winner
Scott’s Kitchen, located on North Ambassador Drive just off Interstate 29 near Kansas City International Airport, has the best barbecue north of the river by far.
The burnt ends, brisket, ribs and pulled pork are as good as or better than many of Kansas City’s barbecue joints. I love barbecue and have eaten it in Kansas City for more than 50 years.
Q39, Danny Edwards Blvd BBQ, Jack Stack, Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que , Slap’s BBQ and Woodyard Bar-B-Que are some my favorites places. But Scott’s is my go-to for lunch or breakfast.
It’s amazing. But no beer.
Mark Martinez
Smithville
Kindness needed
Unfortunately, we are hearing about two well-known individuals who committed suicide this past week, once again bringing national attention to an escalating crisis.
This coverage may last another week or so, and then we will be back to other news. Yet the crisis will continue, affecting average, everyday people like our friends and neighbors, co-workers, the cashier at the grocery store and many others.
The fact that Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain were famous for their talents makes their deaths newsworthy, but we do not read about everyday individuals who feel things are at such a point that suicide is the only answer.
It is beyond sad, beyond any true understanding and many times beyond anyone’s capacity to predict or prevent these acts.
If suicide affects or touches you, please don’t judge. Please reach out and give whatever comfort and support you can, and please, please always be kind.
We never know what someone may be facing in his or her life. It is astounding how cruel and ignorant people can be. So if you can’t do any of the above, please don’t talk at all and keep your ugly thoughts to yourself.
Jennifer Miller
Kansas City
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours every day at 1-800-273-8255.
Help mothers
It’s shocking to me that Missouri’s rate of deaths due to pregnancy and childbirth is one of the highest in our country. (June 4, 1A, “ Despite Missouri being among worst for maternal mortality, lawmakers say no to study”)
As an advocate for global maternal and child health, addressing the issue in the poorest countries, I know that research can help set policy leading to better survival rates and opportunities for moms and kids.
Global research shows the powerful impact of effective interventions such as vaccines, breastfeeding and nutrition for the first 1,000 days of life. These best practices are promoted in the federal Reach Every Mother and Child Act (SB 1730/HR 4022), which – if passed – would help families and save more lives with fewer tax-dollars.
State representatives can help combat maternal mortality in Missouri by supporting research and new policies. Members of the U.S. Congress can pass the life-saving Reach Act before them right now.
We need to act together to save the lives of mothers in need at home and around the world.
Cynthia Changyit
Levin
Town and Country, Mo.
