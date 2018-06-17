Letters: Readers discuss help on the Katy Trail, USO centers and Robert De Niro

Angel on the trail
My son Keith and I recently rode our bicycles on the Rock Island Spur of Katy Trail State Park. Fifteen miles south of Pleasant Hill, we experienced a flat tire.
We had all the equipment to fix the problem, except our air pump failed us. We had seen no one on the trail and were trying to figure out our next step.
Then we looked down the trail, and there appeared to be someone walking toward us. It turned out to be the wife of a law enforcement officer in Johnson County, Mo. She spent the better part of an hour bringing us a pump and ensuring that we were good to go.
We strongly offered to compensate her for her time and effort. She said no — just pay it forward.
The amazing coincidence in this story is that our angel’s name is Katy.
Katy, we love you and we will pay it forward.
Bob Washburn
Kansas City
Valued comfort
I recently was in the USO center at the airport in Providence, R.I. I hope the new Kansas City International Airport terminal — with Leavenworth, Riley, Whiteman, Offutt and other military installations nearby — will include a first-class space for its own USO lounge.
Any active or retired service member who has been welcomed into one of these oases knows his or her service is genuinely appreciated by others. It’s much like visiting family you haven’t seen recently.
With a six-month delay, it seems there is still time to include a place for the USO, if it isn’t already in the plans. (June 15, 3A, “Opening of new KCI terminal, set in 2021, is already delayed”)
John R. O’Malley
Kansas City
Editor’s note: Justin Meyer, deputy aviation director for Kansas City, confirms the new terminal will have a USO center.
Americans’ duty
As Americans, we live in a country built in part by the hard work, dreams and determination of immigrants and refugees. Sadly, it seems our legislators have forgotten these lessons and have acted with fear instead of compassion.
Rolling Hills Church has a history of welcoming the refugee to our community. We have an Arabic fellowship, many of whose members are refugees. We hosted a community Ramadan iftar this month with our Turkish refugee community. A few weeks ago, I highlighted the migrant caravan seeking asylum, and many have responded in kind.
That is why as World Refugee Day comes Wednesday, I am deeply disturbed by anti-refugee and anti-immigrant sentiments from some of my fellow Kansans, including some lawmakers.
We must be better than that.
As the world searches for solutions for the more than 21 million refugees worldwide, we have a moral and legal obligation to refugees seeking to rebuild their lives and create better futures for their families.
People seeking asylum and refugee status are no different from our own ancestors who came to this country searching for the same chance. Our ancestors found welcome, and we are called to do the same.
Let’s strive to build the beloved community together.
Laurie Anderson
Disciples of Christ
Greater KC
Executive director,
Immigrant Justice
Advocacy Movement
Kansas City
Offended now?
A recent letter writer reacted to Robert De Niro’s remarks during the Tony Awards by saying, “Let’s get rid of (awards shows) and take them off the air.” (12A, June 13)
Come on. It was two F-bombs lasting less than 10 seconds during a three-hour program that contained few other political statements.
Suggesting banning all awards shows for that would be like banning President Donald Trump from prime time because he once called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem sons of b****es.
Michael Cunningham
Kansas City
Party problems
Maybe a large part of the problem in the United States today is that politicians and voters are proud to be Republicans or Democrats instead of being proud to be Americans.
We should all set aside our political partisanship and work to keep the United States what it once was — work together instead of working against one other because we belong to different political parties.
The word “compromise” has become a thing of the past. If politicians do not vote the way the party leadership thinks they should, that leadership works against them.
Thomas Jefferson and many of our country’s other founders were wary of political parties, which is one reason in the early presidential elections the people voted only for a president. The individual with the second-most votes became vice president.
Our elected officials should think about this.
Russell Fenstermann
Lee’s Summit
