Letters: Readers discuss Title X funding, the disease of hate and WWII veterans

For better health
For decades, Title X has been a successful family-planning program producing positive health outcomes, including a dramatic decline in teen pregnancy rates. However, family-planning providers have targets on their backs.
The Trump administration recently released proposed rule changes to the federal Title X program, including restrictions on pregnancy counseling and a minimization of contraception as a core component.
Patients who will be most affected by these changes are some of the most vulnerable — low-income, the uninsured or under-insured and people of color.
This administration is at risk of reversing some of the most monumental public health gains we’ve seen in recent years, all in an effort to reduce trusted providers in the Title X network.
The two Kansas City area participants in Title X served more than 8,000 individuals in 2017. If providers are expelled from the program, patients will lose access to specialized, reliable clinicians. The health care safety net is already stretched too thin. The Guttmacher Institute estimates that more than 300,000 women in Missouri are in need of publicly funded family-planning services.
This administration should focus on increasing access to Title X, not restricting it.
Sabrina Holliman
Kansas City
Don’t cede to hate
I agree with guest columnist Priya Iyer: Racism is toxic. (June 13, 13A, “Racism can actually make us physically ill”)
And there’s an elephant in the room: It’s twice as toxic to the racist. Hatred is a double-edged sword. Racism sickens not only the hated, but also the hateful.
I don’t agree with Iyer that our society chooses to ignore it, though. The outstanding book “The Better Angels of our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined” by Steven Pinker shows that for many years, violence has been declining per capita worldwide.
This is not often mentioned by the news media because bad, often misleading, news sells more than compassion. I’m a capitalist, and I understand.
I like something I’ve heard said about the Ku Klux Klan: They don’t have hats on their heads — they just have pointed heads.
There are, of course, victims of hate, and we should have compassion for them. But it is crucial to understand that hatred is a mental condition and more toxic to the hater.
Children have role models. Hatred is a learned handicap.
I hope Iyer will look at the progress being made in our civilization.
Michael Audley
Overland Park
Our debts to vets
After World War II, our government was astute enough to enact the G.I. Bill of Rights. Many veterans who had come of age during the Great Depression had faced limited opportunities before the war. Now they were able to attend college, find good jobs and buy homes.
They raised families, and they became pillars of our communities and leaders of our business and political lives. They laid foundations of educational systems, innovations, wealth and social and religious freedoms that made America the envy of the world.
Now these veterans, who are in their early 90s or older, are rapidly fading away and our nation is much poorer for that. We will never replace the devotion to duty, love of country and sense of honor and commitment exhibited by the heroes throughout their lives.
To each WWII veteran who was willing to sacrifice everything so the rest of us might have everything, we give our heartfelt thanks and acknowledge the debt that we could never repay.
God bless you all.
Mel Kirk
Overland Park
No more NFL
I have been a fan of the NFL my entire life. I grew up in a household where my father watched every game we got. I’ve been a fan of the Chiefs for 25 years.
That’s why it truly pains me to say this: Because of the unanimous decision by team owners to fine teams that allow players to kneel during the national anthem, I can no longer support the NFL. I cannot continue to support an organization that wants to further drive a wedge in this country. Sports should bring people together.
The league is trying to silence people who feel passionately about needed change in our great country. Children look up to these players, who have a voice and are trying to affect change.
I believe the right thing to do would be to keep teams in the locker rooms during the anthem so they can privately make what is ultimately a deeply personal decision.
I have no power to change society, so I am using my only power with my boycott.
Bring us together. Stop driving us apart.
Randy Delp
Kansas City
Comments