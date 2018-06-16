Letters: Readers discuss gratitude to Dad, immigrant children and caution on pre-K tax

A father’s lesson
Dad, I appreciate you more this year than ever before. I listen to your thoughts on a wide variety of topics — everything from baseball and how kids don’t hustle in and out of the dugout anymore, to your thoughts on health care and the flaws of our government.
I used to nod and politely agree with you, then go about my business. But I was reminded of the importance of a father’s influence this week.
My daughter and I were listening to a news report on the government policy of taking children from parents as a deterrent to immigration. Always ready to offer an opinion, my 11-year-old repeated a quote she had heard from someone: “They should make their country better and stay out of ours.”
It was then that I realized what my job as a father is and what my dad was really telling me. It is my job to make sure she grows up to understand that this way of thinking is not in the spirit of America or Christianity.
Thanks, Dad. I love you, and happy Father’s Day.
Andy Frerking
Alma, Mo.
Biblical law?
The attorney general of the United States has quoted the Bible to justify the unconscionable policy of separating children of immigrants from their mothers. (June 14, KansasCity.com, “Sessions cites Bible to defend separating immigrant families”)
“Suffer little children to come unto me” seems more appropriate if one chooses to bring religion into discussions of legality — a choice that never should have been made.
In this country, the Constitution and existing laws are cited to defend administration policies.
Margaret Caswell
Prairie Village
God is not on your side, and Jesus isn’t, either.
Jeff Sessions of the Department of Justice and Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House should not be cherry-picking the Bible to defend the immoral, inhumane separation of stunned, traumatized children from their asylum-seeking parents at the southern border.
Sessions referred to what he says he found in Romans 13: “Obey the laws of the government because God has ordained the government for his purposes.”
All American parents should hug their kids a little tighter these days. This is your country, and it’s happening here.
If any other country victimized refugees this way, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations would demand sanctions and intervention. That would have been the case in the past, anyway.
America has lost its way and is truly losing its soul.
Leann Karbaumer
Platte City
Get to work
We hear nothing except how our immigration laws are faulty. As a common citizen of this country, I sit in amazement that our elected officials sit in Washington and do nothing to correct the laws, but instead just talk about the problems.
Wouldn’t it be amazing to see these people get together and do something rather than pointing fingers at one another?
It makes no difference what your party is. Get something done and live by the rules — together.
Daniel Deasy
Overland Park
For the children
I commend The Star for encouraging caution regarding tax increases to pay for expanded pre-K services in Kansas City. (June 12, 10A, Sly James’ plan to raise sales taxes for pre-K expansion still needs work)
I am writing this from the unique perspective of a mother of six children who also works in a preschool setting. If there is one thing I have learned, it is that no two snowflakes are alike.
Only one of my children attended pre-K, yet they all have done well both socially and academically. A highly regulated setting may be helpful for some kids, while a more kinetic setting is more beneficial for others.
Why not invest more in the local YMCA, arts nonprofits or family wellness programs, which help promote resiliency in our young?
With tax money, increased regulations and uniformity are inevitable. Already, even summer programs must follow state-enforced guidelines.
I also have concerns about how this could exclude faith-based or other small, neighborhood options. Many churches and synagogues run excellent programs, and it is doubtful they would benefit from the proposed increases.
We can improve first and second grades by reducing class sizes or hiring more teacher aides. Universal pre-K is not the way to go.
Laura M. Weinberg
Olathe
Show your colors
Here is a question for all those NFL fans who gripe about football players taking a knee during the national anthem: Were you flying your star-spangled banner on Flag Day?
Louis Reynolds
Sedalia, Mo.
