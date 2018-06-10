Letters: Readers discuss presidential pardon power, SIDS and the EPA’s Scott Pruitt

Some additions
Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution states the president “shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.”
President Donald Trump is signaling to those being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller that he may pardon them — and he has also declared he could pardon himself.
To keep checks and balances in our governmental system so that nobody is above the law, I am proposing these addenda to the Constitution:
▪ No president may pardon himself or herself, or anyone from his or her administration, for any crimes committed.
▪ No president may pardon anyone from the previous administration. (This is the Gerald Ford clause.)
▪ No president can pardon anyone who worked for him or her.
My purpose is to start a conversation about the possibilities we have before us. Getting these measures passed and ratified would be a whole other conversation.
Jared Brunk
St. Louis
Protect babies
The leading cause of death in children from 1 month to 1 year old is Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. If one includes infants less than 1 month, SIDS becomes the third-leading cause of death, after preterm birth and birth defects.
In my short two years as a physician, I’ve already heard the pain in the voices of mothers who have lost children to sleep-related deaths. And the fact that these deaths could have been prevented makes it that much more difficult to hear.
After hearing about these tragedies and attending the monthly Jackson County fatality review, I feel compelled to discuss the issue of safe sleep.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has recommendations for a safe sleep environment to reduce risk of SIDS.
▪ Always place babies on their backs on firm sleep surfaces.
▪ Avoid crib bumpers, blankets, pillows and soft toys.
▪ Sharing the same room, but not the same bed, decreases risk of SIDS by 50 percent.
▪ Avoid smoke exposure.
▪ With full-term, healthy infants, don’t use home apnea monitors (wearable or non-contact), wedges or positioners.
Please do not hesitate to ask your pediatrician questions. We want to work with you to keep your child as healthy and safe as possible.
Cintya Schweisberger
Kansas City
GOP of today
I’m a proud Republican. The problem is I don’t know what that means anymore.
I know that I believe a Republican is one who believes in lower taxes, smaller government, decreasing deficits and a strong defense.
I also believe a Republican is not what we have leading our party today.
It is not a president who tells us that the KKK and other white-supremacy groups have “some very fine people.”
It is not a Kansas secretary of state who believes in bogymen illegal voters, who apparently spends more time out of our state than in it and who aligns himself with one of the best-documented racist elected government officials in Washington — Rep. Steve King of Iowa.
It is not a party that stands with the head of the National Rifle Association when he says protesting schoolchildren are engaging in “civil terrorism.”
It is not a party that endorses an alleged child molester for the Senate.
This is no longer Abe Lincoln’s party, nor Ronald Reagan’s party.
Where are our leaders who will stand up to these people?
Sadly, they would rather keep their jobs than do what is right.
Jerry Harper
Lenexa
Clear the air
I am outraged that President Donald Trump and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt plan to roll back critical clean-car standards that protect our health and environment, save drivers money at the pump and keep America’s auto industry competitive.
I am asking my elected officials to speak out against these new Trump administration attacks and support legislation such as HR 5226 — the Clean and Efficient Cars Act of 2018 — that would protect the standards.
Transportation is the largest source of carbon pollution in our country. Keeping these common-sense standards in place is one of the best things we can do to protect clean air and fight climate change.
We cannot allow Trump and Pruitt to destroy one of our most important environmental safeguards and derail the progress we’ve made in fighting climate change.
I urge Rep. Kevin Yoder and Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts to support clean-car standards at all costs and support legislation that would keep them in place.
Hannah Teicher
Lenexa
