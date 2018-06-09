Letters: Readers discuss NFL players, Alzheimer’s awareness and Alice Marie Johnson

It’s about money
The NFL owners have implemented a controversial rule. Once again, as in everything (especially sports), the almighty dollar rules.
Of course, the players should be allowed to express themselves by kneeling during the national anthem. But with every action, there is a consequence.
Patriotism is a strong emotion, and it doesn’t matter whether you are liberal or conservative. If the players do not show proper respect for the national anthem, the consequence will be that many people will stop attending and watching games, and that affects the bottom line. It’s a proven fact.
So the owners were backed into a corner. Hopefully, the players will recognize that if they want to continue receiving ridiculous salaries, they need to support the bottom line.
Don Homrighausen
Overland Park
Fight Alzheimer’s
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. I am all too familiar with Alzheimer’s because my wife, Andrea, was diagnosed when she was just 58 years old.
Andrea starred on the Broadway stage and acted in her youth. Her acting career was cut short by early onset Alzheimer’s.
I encourage everyone to learn the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association offers 10 warning signs at alz.org/10signs that help explain whether what you are experiencing is normal aging or if you should seek a medical consultation.
Learning that a loved one has Alzheimer’s is painful, but getting an early diagnosis gives you opportunities to make informed decisions about your future, do the things you want to do and spend time with those you love.
I am experiencing the Alzheimer’s journey with my wife, but I hope you will help me encourage Congress (Reps. Emanuel Cleaver, Sam Graves and others) to continue to support increases in National Institutes of Health funding of Alzheimer’s and dementia research so that someday Alzheimer’s will be nothing more than a memory.
Michael Saccone
Kansas City
This is justice?
Alice Marie Johnson, a convicted cocaine ring participant, claims she is a nonviolent offender and should not have been sentenced to prison for life without parole. (June 7, 3A, “Trump commutes term after push by Kardashian”)
What about her customers, who may have committed violent crimes to pay for this addictive drug? She enabled many in her drug ring to sell cocaine to customers who likely obtained the required cash through violent means. Her sentence was just and correct.
Johnson says she made a mistake for quick cash and should not have received such a severe sentence. Trump succumbed to the wiles of a curvy reality star. It seems to be a pattern that celebrities hold sway over his decisions.
People should be pardoned when there have been obvious miscarriages of justice. That doesn’t appear to be the case with this convicted drug dealer.
Jack Nagel
Prairie Village
Choice of baker
First, let me make it clear that I am 100 percent supportive of the LGBTQ community.
I loved the June 6 letter suggesting that religious wedding cake bakers should have signage on their businesses indicating their narrow-minded views so potential customers can decide whether they want to give them business. (14A)
But I’m kind of scratching my head, wondering why a gay couple would want to patronize such a person.
And so far as these bakers are concerned: Apparently their businesses are doing so well that they can afford to turn away customers.
Diane Capps
Kansas City
Why different?
Another school shooting. Another loss of our precious youth at the hands of one of their own.
It’s often said the perpetrator was bullied. I was a teenager in the mid-1960s. My friends and I were bullied by kids older, bigger and stronger.
We had access to rifles and shotguns. We hunted. But never did we consider using guns against our bullies.
So what has changed in 50 years? Why do the youth of today have so little respect for the sanctity of life? This is happening not only in schools, but here in Kansas City you hear of shootings nearly every day, often involving our youth.
Whenever there is a shooting, you hear the cry for gun control. But you never hear anything about why these kids are killing their classmates and often themselves.
Yes, we all want to keep guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them. But guns are not the problem.
So I ask again: Why do the youth of today have such little regard for life? Why do they think their only recourse is to use violence?
What is going on, and when are we going to start solving the real problem?
Graylyn L. Garr
Olathe
