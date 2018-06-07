Letters: Readers discuss Kate Spade’s suicide, Kevin Corlew’s TV ads and Robert F. Kennedy

The ‘reasons’
With the recent death of Kate Spade by apparent suicide, many want to speculate why. (June 6, 1A, “Fashion ‘dynamo’ dies at 55”)
Having lost my son by suicide 14 years ago, and today facilitating a support group for loss survivors, I know that why is the first question asked. And the only answer we can give is: because.
Because those we lost were desperate.
Because they felt hopeless.
Because they didn’t want to be a burden.
Because they felt helpless.
Because they didn’t feel anyone would understand.
So it is exhausting to try to understand someone’s irrational thought process at that time. Even though survivors are changed forever, the one thing we can all hope for is that the person we grieve has reached a state of peace.
Bonnie Swade
Overland Park
Tune out the ads
Thank you, Northland voters, for recognizing and rejecting Kevin Corlew’s anti-Lauren Arthur campaign ads that promoted hate and bigotry against illegal immigrants. (June 6, 11A, “Democrat Arthur wins Missouri special election days after Greitens resigns”)
The ads suggested illegal immigrants cost American taxpayers “millions of dollars.” The fact is that illegal immigrants do not receive any benefits from the federal or local governments — unless those “millions of dollars” include the cost of housing immigrants separate from their children in detention centers. Otherwise, the claim is a lie.
Hopefully, we are learning to fact-check what we read and see in TV ads.
Nancy Lines
Overland Park
No Moore need
June 8 marks the 12th year of Dayton Moore’s tenure as the Royals’ general manager. He will always be remembered for bringing two World Series and a championship to our city.
Yes, the cupboards were bare when he got here, and, yes, he developed and made Latin talent available in our small market. Now let’s get past those two glory years and talk about the future of Kansas City baseball.
In Moore’s 12 years, we have made two playoff appearances, and there is no sign of playoff baseball anytime soon. It was believed that he would build the Royals with a model similar to the Cardinals organization — develop talent and emphasize pitching, with frugal free-agent moves. Year to year, St. Louis is competitive and maintains a rabid fan base. Dayton robbed Peter to pay Paul, and now the cupboards are bare again with a new fan base of millennials preparing to suffer as we baby boomers did for 30 years.
Thank you, Dayton Moore and Ned Yost, for two great years, but it’s time for change. Are you listening Dan and David Glass?
Greg Schoen
Overland Park
Another era
I appreciated the June 5 “Off The Easel” editorial cartoon by David Horsey of The Seattle Times with its tribute to Robert F. Kennedy. (10A)
Fifty years ago, I was a 24-year-old who met and shook hands with Kennedy at the Freemasons Hall in Fort Wayne, Ind., a month before his assassination. I was one of the few men to show up because it was afternoon. It was mostly women. We had to stand on chairs and lean over the crowd of women grabbing our arms as Kennedy and I looked into each other’s eyes. I saw pure steel, fortitude and compassion.
I watched the California primary and victory speech on TV, and also its tragic aftermath. I took off work and went to Washington, D.C., to visit Arlington Cemetery before his final services and was outside the Lincoln Memorial as his funeral procession passed.
What died June 6, 1968, has been missing for 50 years. I’m a 74-year-old hopeful for the future of our country — that we’ll find the fortitude, compassion and understanding that has been missing.
William Kauffman
Independence
Paean to The Paseo
I took an early-morning trip down The Paseo one recent weekday morning. This is one nice drive.
After heading north from Independence Avenue and U.S. 24, you can motor up Cliff Drive. Once, I ended up near Columbus Park and the Garrison Field House — now Garrison Community Center.
As you get back on The Paseo, be prepared for a drive down this part of George Kessler’s 1893 plan. It incorporates his vision of boulevards and parkways, connecting to other recreational areas.
A boulevard is usually wide enough for streetcars, automobiles and other vehicles. The houses sit back from the road with a grassy, treed median and sidewalks. Parkways have grass and trees between the two sides of the road. The Paseo incorporates both.
It’s a smooth drive through the park along neighborhood after neighborhood. If you prefer a relaxing drive instead of a hectic pace, I recommend the beautiful north and south route of The Paseo.
Jim Turner
Independence
Comments