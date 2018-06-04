Letters: Readers discuss Kobach’s parade gun, Andy Reid’s politics and thunderstorms

No help
Last year, a vendor informed me that my debit card had been refused by the bank. I called the bank to ask why, since I had a sizable balance. After some time, the customer service person told me that the Social Security Administration had indicated I was dead.
I phoned the Social Security Administration and was placed on hold for two hours. When I finally spoke to someone, I was given an appointment four months hence, but I was also told I could go to its office in Johnson County and be seen right away.
I depend on portable oxygen, and my gadget has a battery with a three-hour life. I went to the office, which was standing room only, and was told there was a four- to five-hour wait.
I asked for an accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act and was told, “We don’t do that.” Can you believe that?
With help from Rep. Kevin Yoder’s office, I got an appointment that afternoon. It still bugs me that the Social Security Administration doesn’t feel compelled to follow the law.
Jacqueline Leonard
Merriam
Leadership void
Chiefs coach Andy Reid attends a fundraiser for Jeff Colyer’s campaign for governor of Kansas, where supporters will spend $500 to $4,000 per person. (June 3, 1B, “Why Chiefs coach Andy Reid backs Jeff Colyer for governor”) There goes our season.
Reid is willing to publicly stand up for a Republican candidate for governor of Kansas, but when it comes to his players, he is not willing to stand up for their right to publicly protest.
How can you expect your players to go all out for you when you are not willing to go all out for them?
Arthur Basler
Lee’s Summit
The wrong term
I live in Lee’s Summit, which received significant wind damage early Saturday morning. (June 3, 14A, “More than 15,000 customers remain without power in KC area Saturday evening”) But there was no thunderstorm here.
My dictionary defines a thunderstorm as “an electrical storm accompanied by heavy rain.” We had neither.
I was up for most of it starting at about 4:30 a.m., and I would have thought a tornado was coming. I’ve never seen the wind blow through our trees so hard, and I have lived here for 20 years.
We lost two huge branches more than 6 inches in diameter from a maple tree, not to mention leaves and sticks everywhere and small limbs snapped off.
Rain? Nada. Thunder? Nada. It was an unbelievable windstorm. I measured .04 inches in our rain gauge, and Lee’s Summit officially had .12 inches.
Quite frankly, I was hoping we would get some rain, because we badly need it. But I wish reporters and meteorologists would quit using the term “thunderstorm” for every disturbance.
It does look as if the northern part of Missouri got blasted with an actual thunderstorm, but Lee’s Summit was dry as a bone for the most part.
I don’t think I have ever been anywhere that had so many “dry” thunderstorms.
Vincent Ernst
Lee’s Summit
Project much?
Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach outfits a Jeep with a convincing replica of a .50-caliber machine gun and deploys it at the Old Shawnee Days parade. (June 3, 4A, “This ‘replica’ in the jeep next to Kobach stunned some paradegoers”)
Predictably, some people at this family-centered event are unsettled. The city of Shawnee issues a polite apology. Kobach issues a statement supporting a “good guy with gun.” A hacker’s feeble tweet calling Kobach a “dumb guy with a gun” is deleted as soon as it is caught. (June 4, 4A, “‘Dumb guy with a gun’: Kansas officials blame hacker for tweet”)
This story could end quietly, but instead Kobach tweets in the spirit of irony: “The outrage over the replica gun on the back of a patriotic jeep is the left trying to attack guns and your #2A rights. I will not back down in the face of a snowflake meltdown and outrage culture.”
Seems the person demonstrating “outrage,” the one on the “attack” who may be melting down, is the public figure who has resorted to name-calling.
Surely Kansans have bigger concerns than the right to make insensitive decisions. Surely Kansans understand that leaders who label people as “snowflakes” or other objects shut down communication and thwart their own leadership.
I pray that my Kansas neighbors, Republican and Democrat, will vote to advance civility and democracy instead of “outrage culture.”
Debra Sapp-Yarwood
Weatherby Lake
