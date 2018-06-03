Letters: Readers discuss rural health care, Greitens and traffic violations

Rural care
As we sit in Kansas City with health care services available 24/7, we should be uncomfortable. Rural Missouri slowly but surely is losing its access to health care services.
Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center in Kennett, Mo., will close its emergency services, obstetrics services and in-patient services on June 30. Why is this important for us in Kansas City? It means that we must be aware of what is happening to rural Missouri health care.
How health care services are provided makes a difference in the state’s economy, access to services of health care professionals (registered nurses and physicians) and the economic loss for a rural community. Twin Rivers Regional Medical Center is one of the largest employers in the community, and as these employees leave to work in other places, their contributions to the local economy go with them.
An urban community cannot be ignorant of what is happening in rural America.
Nancy Barr
Kansas City
Character counts
If there is a takeaway for voters who thought young, untried candidate Eric Greitens was “worth a shot,” perhaps it’s this: Achievement alone doesn’t make the man or woman. (May 31, 1A, “Greitens’ resignation part of unusual agreement”) It’s character that drives one’s sense of right and wrong, fairness and foul, accountability and denial, cowardice and courage.
This governor displayed an obvious and stunning lack of character from the day he announced his candidacy. “Humble servant” is clearly a concept that escaped this fellow. What an embarrassment to our state.
Let’s hope we all learned something from this.
Laura Lynch
Kansas City
Made for TV
President Donald Trump has on several occasions welcomed home U.S. citizens who had been held prisoner in other countries. These were made-for-television ceremonies starring the one and only President Donald Trump.
On one occasion, Trump bragged that he had won the release of 17 people, one of whom President Barack Obama had negotiated for but failed to get released. That was more like a campaign event.
Compare that with President George W. Bush when he negotiated the release in 2001 of a U.S. Navy flight crew that had been detained by China.
The crew was met by family and a cheering crowd that did not include Bush, who said this was a ceremony for the flight crew and their families, not the White House.
At a later date, the crew was honored at the White House.
Jim Kilen
Kansas City
State of driving
The Star ran a front-page story about two people who had dozens of traffic violations between them within the last 18 months. (May 20, “Ticket trauma; Black KC drivers get more tickets than whites, but race is only part of the problem”) The Star took the position that they are victims. The fact that they are not in jail indicates the state seems to agree.
This tends to imply that driving is a necessity, not a privilege. However, the state seems to be very selective as to when it applies the archaic position that driving is a privilege.
I suspect that many citizens are not aware that you are not always “innocent until proven guilty.” In fact, you can win your case in court and still have your license suspended or revoked, be put on probation and even be subjected to weekend incarceration. This is because of government overreach called the “administrative” side of some traffic situations, where you are guilty until proven innocent. In fact, you do not even get your day in court.
The state simply cannot hide behind the old “driving is a privilege” argument any longer. It is obviously a necessity, particularly for middle America. All Americans should get their day in court.
Steve Vick
Lee’s Summit
Thanks to city
Many years ago, the city planted a tree on the curb right of way. We enjoyed having it.
Last year, it started to die and this year was dead. Two weeks ago, I went to the city website and reported the dead tree and asked that it be removed. I received an email reporting that my request had been forwarded to the appropriate division.
Well, a crew came by and agreed it was dead, and within hours, it was down, cut up and loaded into a truck.
I want to compliment the crew for doing an excellent job and the city and parks department for the fast and efficient speed on handling this matter.
Robert Wade
Kansas City
Comments