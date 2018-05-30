Letters: Readers discuss Greitens’ resignation, feedlot controversy and uniting the country

Goodbye, Greitens
Political arrogance was front and center in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation. (May 30, 1A, “Greitens resigns”) He allegedly abused his mistress and committed unlawful acts to achieve a political goal.
Good riddance. I hope we never hear nor see him in a position of power ever again.
Paul Comerford
Blue Springs
Licensed workers
In response to a May 24 letter to the editor (12A), the writer misses the most important point about the hiring of non-licensed staff to conduct one of the state’s most sacred functions. That is to protect the most vulnerable citizens — children and the elderly.
As a longtime licensed social worker in Kansas and Missouri in direct practice, administration, education and community organizing, I have seen what happens when states lower their standards. Check out the federal Children’s Bureau Child and Family Services Review to read the most recent Kansas audit. You will note that Kansas does not meet the federal standards and has significant deficiencies.
To do this work, you need a child and family protection department that is not beholden to the governor. You need trained professional social workers who have two years of graduate education with two practicums in an actual work setting.
Protection of the public is why physicians, nurses, therapists and, yes, even barbers must be licensed. Licensing gives the public redress when the service received is harmful, fraudulently administered and/or deceptive.
Lowering the standards is not how Kansas can protect its most vulnerable citizens. The children of Kansas deserve better.
Alice Kitchen
Kansas City
Cattle over kids
The choice of the front-page story this past Sunday left me shocked and embarrassed for Kansas City. (May 27, 1A, “Cattle feedlot wants to grow, but Powell Gardens dreads the stink”)
As a person who grew up on a western Kansas farm, I thought of feedlots as commonplace, as was the odor. However, as an American shocked by multiple school shootings, I think the heroic act of the teacher who saved many lives was a no-brainer for what the front page should cover.
If that shooter had killed 10-20 kids, it would have been front-page news. But because someone was a hero and stopped him, it warranted only a small column inside the paper.
Shame on The Star. Sensational journalism should not run your paper.
Kristy McAninch
Liberty
A definition
On The Star’s opinion page, a letter writer explained, in great depth, the difference between the conservative and the liberal. (May 25, 12A)
It’s simpler than stated: The conservative would ban abortion; the liberal would feed and clothe the children after they are born.
Richard C. Lumpkin
Prairie Village
National unity
Those who gave their lives in wars did not die for the Republican Party or Democratic Party. They did not die for liberalism or conservatism. They died for America and the freedoms we enjoy.
I fear too many people vest their energy in one of the political parties or one of the political philosophies. When that happens, the nation suffers. We are not the United States of Democrats or Republicans, but the United States of America. Place the emphasis on the word “united.”
We are not vastly different people from one another. We are neighbors who wave at one another in the morning. We are co-workers. We frequent the same restaurants, retail stores and recreational venues. Many of us attend the same churches.
There is nothing wrong with favoring one or another of the political philosophies, but it must be secondary to standing together as Americans. Our future likely depends upon it.
Mike Hanrahan
Cameron, Mo.
Moving music
I recently had the opportunity to witness two outstanding musical events in the city.
On May 20, the Kansas City Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Charles Bruffy, presented a moving concert — sans orchestra — of 20th-century selections to a mostly full house.
On Sunday, the Celebration at the Station was another moving and extraordinarily organized production of music, food, traffic control, family activities and very warm temperatures. Not only was the symphony outstanding (playing in that heat can’t be easy), but its director, Michael Stern, provided articulate and heartfelt introductions and commentary. Not every conductor does that. It was a truly special event.
Stephanie A. Henry
Kansas City
