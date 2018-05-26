Letters: Readers discuss negative political ads, great sportswriting and KC Pet Project helpers

Same old song
Here come the political campaign ads.
You know the formula: harsh criticism of the opponent, sinister music playing in the background. Next, cue up bright, airy music and a few vague words about why the advertiser’s guy is the better choice.
A more refreshing tack might be presenting a brief synopsis of the candidate’s experience and accomplishments and explaining why that makes him or her qualified for the office.
Are the candidates’ merits so lacking that their only ammunition is to denigrate their opponents? I’m not impressed.
Ugly accusations and slanderous words are lost on me, and politicians of any party who choose this tired method of self-promotion will not get my vote.
Joan Wheeler
Kansas City
Like I was there
I loved Maria Torres’ writing in “Royals beat Cardinals in 10 innings to secure 1st road series victory of season.” (May 24, 1B)
Every paragraph conveys energy; every verb propels the story. She knows how to include pertinent facts selectively without letting them commandeer the story. By masterfully controlling the story and its tempo, she helps readers feel smarter, and thanks to her wonderfully picturesque style, those who missed the game can see its most dramatic moments in the mind’s eye.
Thank you, Ms. Torres, for your rare skill and great sports writing.
Brian Watson
Wichita
No longer my party
To every Republican member of Congress: If our country survives this attack on our democracy, your party will be covered in shame for generations.
Your complicity in President Donald Trump’s attacks on women, children and disabled people was bad enough. Your cooperation with his corruption has been truly disgusting.
But the current effort to expose patriotic sources to mortal danger and your aiding of our enemies is absolutely indefensible. I can only pray that the few true patriots will finally intervene and save our country, but it will be too late for many who have already been exposed.
Words really can’t express the moral depravity that has become the hallmark of an entire party — one I once belonged to.
June Ford
Archie, Mo.
Read the language
In her guest commentary “An assault on women with fewest options,” Alison Dreith begins with misinformation. (May 22, 11A) She states that the Trump administration implemented an “unprecedented” move by stripping Title X funding for “offering, referring or even mentioning abortion to patients” — the evil “gag rule.”
This is false. New Department of Health and Human Services rules would merely require “clear financial and physical separation between Title X funded projects and programs or facilities where abortion is a method of family planning.” They also “would not bar non-directive counseling on abortion,” though they “would prohibit referral for abortion as a method of family planning.”
Dreith consistently refers to lawmakers who are anti-abortion as anti-choice. This Orwellian twist of language hinders further discourse on the issue. It is vitally important to keep the facts of this matter straight, and the language straightforward, so that level-headed public discussions can be had.
Nathan Stacy
Tonganoxie
Village of helpers
After the Kansas City Pet Project closes to the public, a few workers often stay on. Recently, upon getting in my car to leave the shelter after walking dogs, I felt a sting between two fingers — a tick. I went back inside, and folks ran around to make sure I got it all out.
Back in the car, I passed through the gate and soon became aware that my car was riding oddly. I called out to two walkers, asking them if they saw any problem. My back right tire was flat. One woman saw the nailhead.
A swarm of young women from the shelter came to me offering tools, support and constructive suggestions as I fumbled in my trunk looking for my manual. Fortunately, one staffer asked if I had roadside assistance, and I remembered I had just added it to my policy.
The weather was warm. I had been there for morning and evening walks, and I was hungry and tired. At that moment, I really needed all “the village” — the veterinarian, the staff, the volunteers.
Eventually, my roadside serviceman reached me. I felt so protected.
As I was ready to leave, a young woman followed me. She added as she pulled out, “I would not have left you.”
Beth Ciperson
Kansas City, Kan.
