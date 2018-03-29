Letters: Readers discuss protection from tyranny, KC Symphony excellence and Easter peace

Why it’s there
Some people attempt to invalidate the Second Amendment based solely on the difference in gun technology now from when it was written. Apparently, they have forgotten about early American history.
Most of what is in the Bill of Rights is there because of the wrongs imposed on the colonists by the king of England. He ordered all guns confiscated so the colonists would be defenseless against his armies. The framers of the Constitution provided protection from this happening again.
The intent of the amendment was to allow citizens to protect themselves from an oppressive government or occupying force. As such, the difference of technology is irrelevant.
The Second Amendment does not need to be rewritten. We just need to remember why it exists.
David Lane
Belton
Symphonic joy
The jubilant sounds emanating from the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts last weekend were breathtaking. The brilliant cellist Yo-Yo Ma, conductor Michael Stern and the marvelous Kansas City Symphony treated all who could fit into the auditorium to an exhilarating performance.
Ma’s love of music, musicians and transporting his passion brought audience members to their feet.
Stern and the orchestra introduced a new work by young composer Chris Rogerson about sleep and our wonderful world. It was so approachable that one wanted a CD to take home, although no CD could repeat the magic of the live performance of it or the encore of another Rogerson cello work by Ma. Then the orchestra took us on a surround-sound experience of Ottorino Respighi’s “Pines of Rome,” nightingale and all.
What a privilege for all in Kansas City to have this available to us — and to have it become a part of us.
Martha Field
Leawood
Outré views
Sam Peak is right to assert that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s views about immigration are “disastrously wrong.” (March 27, 11A, “Kris Kobach wins when you call him racist”) But he is wrong to criticize us at the Southern Poverty Law Center for saying the same thing.
Peak conveniently overlooks what we have already said about Kobach: that he’s a longtime lawyer for the anti-immigrant Immigration Reform Law Institute and that he authored the notorious SB 1070 in Arizona, which encouraged racial profiling of Latinos by local and state law enforcement.
The Supreme Court found that law largely unconstitutional, and similar laws Kobach has tried to pass in other states were struck down by federal courts or were gutted by lawsuits filed by civil rights groups, including ours.
Peak also cites criticism of us by Dan Stein, Federation for American Immigration Reform’s president, who has complained that immigrants are engaged in “competitive breeding” to diminish the power of the white majority. Comments like those are the ones that should raise a red flag, not ours.
We’re not shielding Kobach from legitimate criticism of his racist views. We’re just shining a light on his bigotry for everyone to see.
Heidi Beirich
Intelligence Project
Director, Southern
Poverty Law Center
Montgomery, Ala.
Peace, hope
Youth led one of the largest U.S. demonstrations ever Saturday. Estimated at 800,000 in Washington, D.C., it was larger than the 1969 Vietnam Moratorium, which I attended. We helped stop a war that sacrificed young lives needlessly. It and wars since have been shams.
They have cost lives and hemorrhaged billions of dollars that could feed every hungry person, provide desirable housing, reduce disparity, provide health care for everyone and help actualize the promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. These have been withheld as unaffordable “entitlements,” to give wealth and power to a few.
My Easter hope is that the consciousness and demands of these youths will light a fire of hope and humanitarian demands for change.
Enough is enough. Show you are listening. We demand change now. We will no longer accept the world as it is. That’s the best Easter message ever.
Keith E. Spare
Kansas City
Talk about labels
A March 27 letter to the editor begins: “We saw another protest by those on the left for gun control …” (10A)
Then in its final paragraph: “They always have to inject identity politics into everything …”
Is this to say the writer is preaching to the choir or simply whistling in the wind?
Gene Fox
Lee’s Summit
