Bartle Hall neglect, Cordish’s good work and Absolutely Incredible Kids

Neglected Bartle
I may have attended my last event at Bartle Hall until the city improves the parking problem, if they intend to.
We spent 45 minutes trying to find a convenient parking spot to attend the Greater Kansas City Home Show this past weekend. Only one entrance to the main parking garage across the street was open; the other entrances were closed, with signs indicating the parking garage was full.
The parking garage was not full but was taking vehicles at only one entrance.
Once we got into the garage, we found it dark and dingy, and the escalators not working. The vendors I talked to had heard similar stories of concern.
Busing folks to Bartle Hall is not the answer. There is the wonderful Power & Light District close by, but the city is apparently letting Bartle Hall rot.
Rich Fauss
Louisburg, Kan.
Thanks, Cordish
I’m invested in Kansas City. I live, work and own both a residence and business downtown.
It was in the not-too-distant past that downtown was desolate. Thanks to the vision of Cordish, scores of companies and thousands of residents have been emboldened to follow downtown.
Some members of our City Council essentially legislated Cordish to build affordable housing downtown. And commentary in The Star suggests Cordish is driving everyday people out of downtown.
The cause of too few affordable housing units downtown is far more complex than Cordish. Every major city suffers an affordable-housing deficit, and there’s no county in America where you can work in a minimum-wage job and afford a two-bedroom apartment.
Yes, the city is subsidizing the Power & Light District. But, gratefully the council accepted Cordish’s proposal for affordable apartments at the Midland office building. Downtown is alive and vibrant, but many warts remain. As one who pays Community Improvement District assessments, Kansas City property and income taxes and supports downtown business with my commerce, I’ll accept the tax burden for now.
Paul Clem
Kansas City
Cut the ads
The political advertising season is upon us again. Doesn’t it seem inappropriate that millions of dollars from outside Missouri are being spent to influence our election?
While watching TV, or listening to the radio, or now even watching internet videos, we are lambasted by electronic political advertising. In general, the ads are short on substance and long on distortion, smears and outright slander. Rather than inform voters, these ads frequently create massive frustration and misunderstanding of the issues.
Nearly everybody decries the role of big money in politics. Some legislators complain that half their time is spent pursuing campaign contributions. Electronic media advertising is one of the most costly aspects of campaigning.
The British prohibit political advertising on TV and radio. The U.S. should, too. We need a constitutional amendment to prohibit TV, radio and TV-style internet political advertising. Such a prohibition would be a major way to decrease the influence of big money in politics and might help promote a more civil, rational atmosphere.
Why should everybody suffer the annoyance caused by mudslinging while the whole campaign process is debased?
Rick Witkowski
Kansas City
For the kids
Youth champions in Kansas City will come together Thursday at Grand Street Cafe for the Absolutely Incredible Kid Day Benefit Breakfast. FleishmanHillard, a public relations and marketing agency, created this event in 1997 for youth development organization Camp Fire, headquartered in Kansas City.
This year’s breakfast supports local youth through Camp Fire Heartland, which delivers conflict resolution, after-school programs, school break camps and summer day camps.
Leigh Anne Taylor Knight, executive director and COO of the DeBruce Foundation, will be the keynote speaker. Youth will interview and award community champions: Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and its program associate, Jim Fisher; Holland 1916 and CEO Mike Stradinger; and Jennifer Bertrand, an HGTV star and local decorator.
Thank you to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, JE Dunn Construction, Martin Leigh Attorneys and GEHA insurance for leading the support for this event.
Camp Fire has been a leader in youth development since 1910, serving more than 184,000 youth and their families last year. Learn more about local programs at campfireheartland.org.
Derek Toms
Program Executive
Camp Fire Heartland
Kansas City
