Letters: Readers discuss Down syndrome families, Kansas DCF’s hard job and CEO pay

A better world
Have you ever wondered what you would do if your baby might not be healthy? What you would say to a loved one in that situation? After learning that my unborn baby had a heart defect and trisomy 21, also known as Down syndrome, I turned to loved ones and the Down Syndrome Guild of Greater Kansas City for education and advice.
In my experience, what a mother who is having a baby with Down syndrome needs most is support from family and friends. Supporting parents who are expecting a child with Down syndrome can help them navigate the life-changing decisions they will need to make. By creating a more positive experience for parents, we also create a better world for people with Down syndrome.
The most important thing is to not say, “I’m sorry,” but rather to offer reassurance that everything will be OK. The Down Syndrome Guild offers educational packets and other resources not just for parents, but for friends and family as well.
Never miss a local story.
World Down Syndrome Day is March 21, or 3-21 — symbolizing trisomy 21. Join people all over the world in celebrating Down syndrome by paying kindness forward.
Scotti Brackett
Olathe
Intractable issue
I find it very difficult to accept criticism of Kansas Department for Children and Families employees for not doing their jobs. Workers have caseloads that are entirely unworkable, and the work they do is dangerous. It is often unrealistic that one worker could demand to thoroughly inspect a home each time he or she visits. They are expected to go into homes alone and demand to question parents and children.
The government does not provide enough money to effectively run the department at the level that is demanded. When there is a failure, the question of appropriate funding is not part of the discussion.
I don’t know whether the department can realistically be funded to stop child abuse in the home in many cases. There are few ways to stop this.
Mary Hutchinson
Kansas City
Workers left out
Let’s all congratulate the CEOs mentioned in last Sunday’s Star article, “CEO pay ratio rule: Numbing numbers.” (1A) They, along with CEOs throughout the nation, give the U.S the enviable No. 1 position in unequal pay between bosses and workers.
Our big corporations have just been given a huge gift of reduction of their tax rates from 35 to 21 percent. What will the CEOs do with this windfall? Give themselves a bonus? Pay bigger dividends to stockholders? Buy another vacation home?
But what about the workers who made the profits for the corporations? I’m sure the boards of directors of the corporations — unelected and mostly unknown — will make decisions for thousands of workers who don’t get much of a say. At the same time, the workers will see a drop in government programs that benefit the majority because of the shift of tax burden.
Something is terribly wrong with this picture.
JoCele McEnany
Kansas City
Good candidates
Most residents of the Hickman Mills School District missed a great opportunity Tuesday to hear and question four (Sandra Sexton, Carol Graves, Luther Chandler and Alvin Brooks) of five candidates for school board.
It was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters and the South Kansas City Alliance. The candidates responded to audience questions for more than an hour on a variety of topics: school security, early childhood programs, school funding, in-district residence requirements for teachers and how to realign schools to better serve a smaller population.
I don’t live in the district, but by the end of the forum, I wished I could vote for these impressive candidates. To a man or woman, they presented a knowledge of the problems and a determination to improve the district, reclaim accreditation and see their students receive an excellent education and be successful in life.
Anitra Steele
Sugar Creek
Where’s our voice?
Why is it OK to remove a traffic light at an intersection that’s near two hospitals (one a children’s hospital), a medical school and a Ronald McDonald House? I am referring to 25th and Charlotte streets.
There is a tremendous amount of traffic in the area, including city buses, UMKC student shuttle buses and many, many pedestrians.
Maybe on paper it made sense. But that reasoning didn’t consider the people who live, work, attend school and go to the medical clinics in the area. Actually, it didn’t consider people at all.
And why are liquor licenses given to businesses in neighborhoods already saturated with businesses selling alcohol? More importantly, why are the neighborhoods that don’t want them unable to voice their concerns? A city ordinance says you have to own a parcel within 250 feet of that business to have a voice. Again, the people who are most affected aren’t considered.
When is city government going to listen to the city residents who pay taxes?
Carolyn Spears
Kansas City
Comments