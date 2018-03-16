Letters: Readers discuss KU fraternities, new tax policy and Syed Jamal’s responsibility

Upstanding
I am writing about the controversy surrounding the Beta Theta Pi house at KU. (March 16, KansasCity.com, “Four days after ‘self-imposed’ freeze, KU’s IFC revokes ban on fraternity activities”)
I do not know the specifics of the events that initially led to a ban on fraternity activities on the campus, and I know that reports must be taken seriously. But people need to know about the outstanding men and their contributions to KU and the community.
They consistently have the top GPAs on the hill, serve in numerous leadership roles at KU and contribute countless hours to charities.
A Beta member was injured and became a quadriplegic. In response, the men traveled to Colorado so he could be initiated, built an addition on the house for him, established a race in his honor and took over much of his care.
The men chosen to become Betas are outstanding. Most have high school GPAs over 4.0, and many have ACT scores well in the 30s.
They are well-rounded men — athletes, thespians, debaters and musicians. Many graduate with honors and are top students within their majors. Most move into jobs, law school, medical school or mission work.
These young men represent Beta very well and will grow to be successful, contributing members of society.
Clara Stone
Overland Park
Run the numbers
I just picked up my tax returns from my CPA. He also provided an analysis of what I would have paid this year under the recently passed tax law.
Under the new “tax relief,” I would have owed $5,000 more.
Trumped again!
Jim Pruett
Kansas City
Make a fix
President Donald Trump is doing a poor job of leading the country. He is also the product of the environment in which he has lived.
If the United States were a person, we could easily describe it as an egomaniac. The same description applies to our president, who is in some ways an example of the Peter principle in action, but who believes he is doing a great job.
Our country is well respected and proud. However, our questionable actions during the past 242 years show that we have been far from great. A government that allowed slavery, broke treaties with its native people, interned Japanese Americans, has citizens living in poverty and sees the internal mass violence that Americans routinely face should not be calling itself great.
Our leaders hide many of their personal-agenda actions behind the constitutional foundation. However, for all of the Constitution’s strengths, it is flawed and needs to be amended.
Our current constitutional crisis was born in part from the Constitution itself. Every foundation can weaken because of time and conditions, even the Constitution.
American teenagers are now demanding action. It is time that we listen and make changes. They are right.
Jeffery R. Dysart
Overland Park
It’s your choice
As a philosopher, I believe emotions are about contingency. John Stuart Mill proposed: “Actions are right in proportion as they tend to promote happiness; wrong as they tend to produce the reverse of happiness. By happiness is intended pleasure and the absence of pain.”
Emotions are contingent on our actions and vice versa. So one ought to act in a way that will produce the most pleasure and avoid the most pain.
How does this apply to love? For many couples, love is easy at the beginning of the relationship. The passion, the romance, the newly developed feelings — it’s all so easy and normal that it doesn’t feel like work.
Yet as time marches forward, the knife loses its edge. It’s still there, and it’s still a knife, but now you have to do the work to sharpen it. This does not feel pleasurable all the time, but I argue that even though it’s hard, it is worth it.
Things such as pain, fear, anxiety and depression are also contingent. We are all tragically mortal. We all fear death. Yet love is contingent on pleasure and the work you choose. Choose love.
Maci Branch
Overland Park
Plenty of time
The Star’s editorial, “A new threat of deportation for Syed Jamal” (March 10, 10A) concludes with the statement, “Indeed, if the government succeeds in quickly deporting the Kansas chemist, both Jamal and our faith in due process could be ‘irreparably harmed.’”
First, Jamal has had 30 years to fix his problem, so he has had his share of due process. He simply ignored the rule of law.
Second, Jamal has had 30 years to fix the problem, so the government is hardly “quickly deporting” him.
Dick Horn
Overland Park
