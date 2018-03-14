Big 12 success, opioid abuse and the Lyric Opera’s ‘Rigoletto’

Well done
I attended the Big 12 Conference men’s basketball tournament with my daughter (a KU graduate) last Friday. It was an exciting event not only because KU won, but also for the way the event was organized and run.
Fun games outside, free photos, security staff who were firm but not rude. Add to this the beautiful Sprint Center in which to watch the tournament.
Kansas City should be very proud.
Ruth Kauffman
Overland Park
Remove barriers
A recent story by The Star’s Andy Marso highlighted a key strategy to solving the opioid epidemic: increased access to medication-assisted treatment, or MAT, for opioid use disorder. (March 8, 4A, “Prescribers of opioid recovery drugs are in short supply”)
As president of the American Medical Association, I’m encouraged by calls for greater evidence-based treatment solutions.
Missouri is not alone in lacking physicians to prescribe buprenorphine, one form of MAT and a proven treatment for opioid use disorder.
There are signs of progress when states implement programs that remove barriers to care. Virginia increased incentives for MAT. Rhode Island offers a range of MAT to inmates with opioid use disorders, and Maryland law prohibits prior authorization for MAT.
As a result, Virginia now has more physicians who provide MAT. Rhode Island’s overdose rate for former inmates dropped sharply, and Maryland’s patients face fewer hurdles when seeking treatment.
The data show that Missouri’s opioid epidemic is fueled by heroin and illicit fentanyl, while deaths due to prescription opioids are declining. We need an approach that recognizes how this epidemic is changing and how best to treat our patients.
The AMA is ready to work with all stakeholders to implement promising strategies and remove barriers to care so we can reverse this epidemic.
David O. Barbe
President, American
Medical Association
Mountain Grove, Mo.
About apperances
Why hasn’t Kris Kobach resigned as secretary of state while he runs for Kansas governor? If he is in that race and also basically in charge of keeping elections clean and honest as secretary of state, how can he expect anything but suspicion?
As secretary of state, he should not be overseeing any aspect of any of the other prospective candidates applying for the same job.
Kat Berger
Overland Park
Tongue in cheek
Genetically modified crops — GMOs — are bad for the world and for consumers’ health. GMOs increase crop yields, increasing the surplus, which contributes to the world obesity crisis, which kills people.
GMOs are also bad for the world because they have higher concentrations of vitamins and minerals. Who wants more ascorbic acid in their food, anyway? Although some people call it “vitamin C,” that fancy scientific name alone proves that it must be unhealthy.
GMOs are similarly bad because they decrease the use of pesticides and fertilizers. I hate when there aren’t chemicals in my food. They seem healthy and delicious.
We health-minded and socially minded consumers must buy non-GMO foods.
Colby McArthur
Overland Park
Clean it up
Kansas City has done so many things right. From the time we moved here, we proudly showed our many visitors the sights of the city. We were always pleased to hear the unfailing comments of how clean the city was.
That was then.
More recently, we are embarrassed by how trash is scattered along the streets and roadways of our poor city. Plastic bags adorn the trees and bushes. Cans, bottles, sheets of plastic and even full trash bags are dumped along the roadsides.
Have we lost a sense of civic pride? Is this new blight to be the new norm?
Dodie Rayl
Kansas City
Artistic excellence
“Rigoletto,” a renowned Verdi opera recently presented by the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, is a classically tragic tale of father-daughter love and devotion that cuts through the centuries to portray human nature, revealing not only the bond between parent and child, but also the predatory nature exhibited by some in power.
The scenery, costumes and size of the chorus in the Lyric’s production set the 19th-century scene at the Duke of Mantua’s palace for the drama to follow.
The casting was superb, especially baritone Leo An as Rigoletto and soprano Nicole Haslett as his daughter Gilda, whose lovely coloratura tones in her famous first act aria drew cheers and applause from the audience.
The Kansas City Symphony’s accompaniment added wonderful enrichment to the renowned score.
This masterful production by the Kansas City Lyric Opera of one Verdi’s greatest but most challenging operas demonstrates again why Kansas City is developing such a great reputation as an outstanding venue for the performing arts.
Anne Elsberry
Leawood
