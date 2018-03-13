American democracy, child brides and The Star’s wrongheaded guns editorial

Not our system
For those who wish to get rid of the Second Amendment, as well as other parts of our Constitution, I suggest you consider the following:
One, we are not governed by politicians. We are governed by laws.
Two, we are a republic, not a democracy.
And three, the vast majority of Americans support our country.
So if you don’t like our way of living and prefer socialism, why not just pack your bags and move to Cuba, Venezuela or maybe even Russia? They have all those socialist goodies there.
Joe Neuner
Olathe
Teenage mindset
The second article of The Star’s series about 15-year-old brides contained a very hard truth. (March 12, 1A, “Hundreds of Missouri’s 15-year-old brides may have married their rapists”)
I hope everyone read to the article’s last line, a quote from a young woman who was pregnant in the ninth grade when she married: “I think I would have believed anyone who had said they loved me at 15.”
How every sad yet unfortunately true.
Holly
Ross-Underwood
Kansas City
Look elsewhere
Although I certainly understand The Star criticizing President Donald Trump’s pathetic plan to reduce gun violence, holding up Florida as a model is weak tea indeed. (March 13, 10A, “Forget Trump’s gun plan. Kansas and Missouri should look to Florida”)
Florida failed to do the one thing that would help reduce gun violence the most: ban assault weapons. And the Florida Legislature is pushing the idea of training teachers to carry weapons. That is an absolute non-starter.
This is not rocket science, folks. Everyone knows that banning assault weapons and instituting stricter background checks are the first steps toward reducing America’s horrendous gun violence.
Kim Broers
Kansas City
Local-level choice
Proponents of Kansas Senate Bill 405 state that it would provide jobs and bring new industry to Kansas. Opponents of the bill state that even with “dry” manure, chicken factories produce literally millions of tons of waste annually.
Whether you are a proponent or opponent of bringing the nation’s biggest chicken production company to Kansas, the current wording in SB 405 denies communities the right to choose whether chicken facilities come to their county.
The more local the decision-making, the greater the stakes are for you. Under the bill, this decision would be made at the state level, not the county. I imagine all Kansans would like the ability to decide whether their communities should be homes to large-scale poultry operations.
This bill passed the House and Senate, but Gov. Jeff Colyer should know that it should at the very least include the ability to retain local control over this issue.
The Kansas National Farmers Organization board opposes the bill, and we Kansans should support those who produce the food we eat. They would be affected more by this bill than those in cities.
Jessica Skyfield
Prairie Village
No joking
So Rex Tillerson gets fired as secretary of state because he made a statement about Russia’s excessive cruelty. Hillary Clinton tries to explain President Donald Trump to India by saying he’s a reality star and as such he is expected to be outrageous. And the House Intelligence Committee Republicans say Trump has had nothing to do with anything Russian.
How far away is April Fools’ Day?
Richard C. Lumpkin
Prairie Village
CEOs worth it
The question of the pay ratio of a CEO to an average worker is fraught with problems. (March 11, 1A, “CEO pay ratio rule: Numbing numbers”)
The Dodd-Frank Act was full of over-reactive recommendations that would not solve a repeat of a financial crisis. However, the wage-gap analysis is dangerous because of the misleading suggestion that CEOs are not worth their salt.
Let’s have a story on how the average worker is able to even come close to doing a CEO’s job. Wages in companies are based on skill, talent, background and sometimes one’s heritage to the founder (such as at Commerce Bank or UMB).
So be it. Comparing the CEO’s pay with the average worker is meaningless, but it does allow for hostility to grow by the uninformed and the socialists.
Let the shareholders determine appropriate pay, and let the Dodd-Frank requirement die an appropriate death.
Rich Delaney
Overland Park
