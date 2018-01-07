Letters: Readers discuss KC Tornados basketball, Churchill’s courage and Kris Kobach

Tornados coverage
Professional basketball has finally returned to Kansas City after 33 years. (Remember the Kings?)
I was excited to attend the inaugural tipoff of the first game of our newly minted Kansas City Tornados of the new North American Premier Basketball League on Wednesday night at Municipal Auditorium.
It was a great game, and Kansas City fans should make plans to support our Tornados by attending their next home game. Bring the entire family.
I was somewhat disappointed, though, when I couldn’t find any article in The Star’s sports section the next day detailing the results of the Tornados’ first game.
This new franchise needs our community’s support, including The Star’s publishing the results in the next morning’s print edition and on KansasCity.com.
Come on Star — send a reporter to the next game and every game, and make sure the results get reported. Muster at least the same enthusiasm you show for our nearby college basketball teams.
Go Tornados!
Alan Yancey
Kansas City
Congress’ pay
There is a looming issue over the debt limit. I am always amazed at how eager our U.S. representatives are to raise their own pay while declining to raise the minimum wage. This debt limit is not much different.
To continue to approve things for which there is no room in the budget is not proper economics. But it never fails: Year after year, the Republicans increase the military budget while cutting services to the people.
This year could be different. We still have the highest spending on military compared with the next eight nations. But the Republicans instead want to cut Children’s Health Insurance Program funding and other programs for the people.
It would be nice to have our representatives lead by example and cut their own wages to the standard median income of the state represented. Then this debt limit wouldn’t be a recurring issue and focus could be on the people.
Shane De Clue
Grandview
With gratitude
I’d like to thank the workers who spent hours in the cold over the recent holiday season picking up everyone’s post-celebration trash and recycling.
I also thank the Postal Service employees who faithfully delivered our mail in spite of frigid temperatures. They hung in there and provided those essential services in spite of the biting cold.
Your efforts — and those of any other workers who had to do their jobs outdoors last week — are much appreciated.
Laura O’Brien
Kansas City
Wrong focus
The creation of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was the dumbest thing ever. From news reports, it appears that Kansas gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach’s intent was to keep immigrants from voting. How sad.
Latino immigrants come to the U.S. to work and send money back to their poor families. Citizenship and voting are secondary.
Kobach has lost the existing Latino vote he needed to become governor of Kansas.
Ascension Hernandez
Shawnee
Inspiring words
I enjoyed reading Melinda Henneberger’s column about Winston Churchill. (Jan. 3, 13A, “When words mattered: My year with Churchill”)
I delighted in the facts she cited, because many Americans don’t know enough about this 20th century giant who stood against utter tyranny. He and a handful of brave leaders managed to save the world in its darkest hours.
As an immigrant from the former British colony and Commonwealth country of Singapore, where some of the worst fighting and atrocities occurred, I am well schooled in the man.
I was thrilled when I moved to this city because of the proximity of Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., where Churchill gave his landmark “Iron Curtain” speech in 1946. I visit it every chance I get and wish more from the area would do the same.
Churchill’s speech rallying the United Kingdom against Hitler is in my humble opinion one of the four greatest speeches ever given. The other three were President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration address and Martin Luther King’s “I Have A Dream” speech.
Those three speeches inspired me to move and become an American citizen.
Churchill’s inspired me to never yield when I know what is right, regardless of expedience or unfavorable consensus.
Thank you, Melinda, for reminding your readers of their citizens’ duty and responsibility.
R. Xia
Grain Valley
