Letters: Readers discuss JoCo anti-tax zealots, dog ownership and KC murder rates

Don’t go cheap
Lately, I have read and heard much about the unusual goings-on at the Johnson County Commission, summed up by an excellent column on the subject by Steve Rose. (Dec. 30, 9A, “How one JoCo commissioner changed history”)
I am very concerned that the county is being systematically taken over by cheap, micro-managing, anti-tax zealots.
I moved to Johnson County more than 40 years ago because of its prosperity and fair tax structures.
It’s still prosperous with fair taxes, in spite of its aging and changing demographics.
The commission was elected to be progressive and responsible for our county. It was not elected to go cheap on us.
Steve Johnston
Leawood
Train, help pets
Each year, the Association of Professional Dog Trainers, the world’s largest professional association for dog trainers, proclaims January National Train Your Dog Month. This goal is to promote the importance of training and socialization to all dog owners.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, 6 to 8 million dogs and cats are turned into animal shelters each year. About 2.4 million are euthanized for lack of good homes.
Studies by the National Council on Pet Population Study and Policy have found that most dogs (and cats) are turned into shelters for common behavior and training issues that could easily be solved with the assistance of a professional.
In fact, research has found that training and socializing puppies when they’re young can prevent behavior problems in adulthood.
Since January is the time for New Year’s resolutions, it’s also the perfect time for the dog owners of Kansas City to learn about the importance of training for their pets.
The APDT has a wealth of helpful information for pet owners at www.apdt.com/petowners.
Cindy Ludwig
Waynesville, Mo.
Crying shame
So the two biggest prevaricators on the planet, Steve Bannon and President Donald Trump, are having a tiff.
I’m so upset.
Donald Moore
Olathe
Comparing stats
The Star’s Jan. 3 editorial alludes to New York City’s murder rate, which is remarkably low nowadays compared with what it used to be. (12A, “What can Kansas City learn from New York’s declining murder rate?”)
One thing missing that might be helpful to pursue is a comparison with the other major part of Kansas City area: the Johnson County side in Kansas. Johnson County is less dense in population than Kansas City, but actually has more people.
As best as I can determine, the murder rate in Johnson County last year was less than one person per 100,000, in contrast with the almost 31 per 100,000 in Kansas City. And that makes the Johnson County rate about one-fourth that of New York City, which had about 3.4 per 100,000.
I don’t have any answers for why Johnson County’s rate is so much better than Kansas City’s or New York’s, but it would strike me that this is even more worth investigating than Dallas or Oklahoma City, as suggested in the editorial.
John Gillis
Olathe
Weather, climate
Though we hear people saying, “It’s below zero. This disproves global warming/climate change,” please pay attention to this explanation of the difference between weather and climate.
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson made a perfect visual representation of global warming.
He walked a dog on a beach. The dog was on a retractable leash. As they walked, Tyson kept letting out the leash. The dog zigzagged across the beach, ranging farther and farther afield.
Tyson stopped and looked back at the footprints. He said his footprints were climate change or global warming — a straight line, inexorable. The dog’s footprints were weather. As climate change progresses, the weather swings get wider and wider, both warm and cold.
These Category 5 hurricanes are caused because hurricanes are trying to cool the ocean. The warmer the ocean, the bigger the hurricanes.
The storm that hit the East Coast in recent days was basically a winter hurricane. How many times has that occurred in your lifetime? None in mine, and I’m 70.
So, no matter how cold and wild the weather, global warming is real and is rapidly approaching the tipping point, no matter how vehemently you, Fox News and President Donald Trump deny it.
Suzanne Conaway
Kansas City
