Letters: Readers discuss football player safety, Brownback in limbo and socialism

Better tackles
After reading Nicki Langston’s guest commentary in The Star on Thursday (9A, “College football took my son’s life. It must change”), I send my condolences to her on the loss of her son Zack. He had his whole life ahead of him.
I can’t help but wonder how these kids are taught to tackle in high school, college and the pros.
I watch a lot of football, and I constantly see these kids leading with and using their heads on tackles.
The best example of a tackle I’ve seen lately is the one Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson had on the Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch a few weeks ago.
I think if these kids were taught the proper way to tackle, we would have less chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
Dennis Lawson
Independence
The long game
The new tax plan isn’t what it appears, no matter how it is praised in Congress. North Korea is still a grave threat.
We must build a border wall — for what? To comfort President Donald Trump’s base? Deport thousands of Dreamers? Why? They are no threat. Again — to comfort Trump’s base?
I can’t believe how my America has changed. Puerto Rico still has no safe running water and no electricity in many places. This is what we as Americans now do? Prolong suffering? Roll back all the EPA protections that keep us safe?
I thought Trump was going to “drain the swamp.” When he said that on the campaign trail, everyone cheered.
Well, people: He and his Cabinet are the swamp. Remember that when Congress comes for your Medicare and Social Security to pay for this tax cut.
Remember that when it comes time to vote in 2018, and especially in 2020.
Pamela Saltzman
Lenexa
Brownback wait
From what my legislators report and journalists suggest, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer has assumed the major roles of the Kansas governor’s office.
If so, why is the state still paying “Governor” Sam Brownback a salary?
Marcia Manter
Shawnee
Face the facts
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback does not get it. The Democrats don’t want him to be U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, and the Republicans do not either.
But the Republicans are not willing to tell one of their own, “Forget it.” They are hoping he will withdraw his name from consideration or President Donald Trump will nominate another person.
So, Gov. Brownback, the people of Kansas, Washington Democrats and Republicans alike do not want you. So give it up and just go live on your taxpayer-funded retirement.
Bob Williams
Olathe
Funding needed
With Kansas set to run out of Children’s Health Insurance Program funding by the end of January, 79,000 kids are facing 2018 with anxiety and concern over their ability to keep their health insurance. This is unacceptable.
As a pediatrician in Kansas, I understand how vital CHIP is to Children’s Mercy Hospital and the many kids it serves. I see kids in my office every day who depend on CHIP.
It was completely inexcusable for Congress to pass a $1.5 trillion tax cut for wealthy corporations and the richest Americans and then go home for Christmas with no CHIP extension. A short-term punt is not enough.
I’m urging Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, as well as Rep. Kevin Yoder, to extend CHIP for five years with a clean bill now.
Amy Voelker
Olathe
Scare tactic
In his Dec. 23 column, “Socialism popular in U.S. despite Venezuela’s record” (11A), Jonah Goldberg discusses the left and its tending toward socialism. I do not believe this is a popular direction of the left, and the left is not the party in power.
He needs to focus on the despot we call our president and the dangerous direction of the right. This is the scary truth of our state of the union, not Bernie Sanders and his crusade to try and help those who struggle.
That is not socialism. Goldberg is using a scare tactic.
Mary Roddy
Kansas City
It’s settled
I read the story “Jerusalem tensions darken mood in Bethleham” by Jalal Hassan and Imad Isseid and found its entire premise ludicrous. (Dec. 25, 1A)
President Donald Trump’s statement played no part in Jerusalem being the capital of Israel. That fact was established by God about 5,000 years ago.
The continued lamenting about the peace process being affected by this decision is also ridiculous. The true facts about the fate of Israel and Jerusalem are recorded in the Bible.
Anyone can opine about what they believe. However, God has made it plain that peace will not exist in the Middle East until the return of Jesus Christ.
You can believe whatever you wish, but it will not change the facts, and I prefer God’s promise over man’s conjecture.
Leon Cook
Kansas City
