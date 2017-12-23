Letters: Readers discuss sexual harassment, high drug prices and Fox News devotees

Payroll cut?
Who has been serving as U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom while Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback awaits confirmation? (Dec. 20, 1A, “Brownback in limbo as time runs short for Senate vote this year on ambassador post”)
Could this be another political position that is not necessary? Just wondering.
David Caruthers
Harrisonville
Vicious cycle
In the Dec. 20 letters (12A), Brent Welder supports the #MeToo movement’s goal of “rooting out systemic sexism, wherever we might find it” — a goal all of us should support.
However, Welder is seeking Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District seat as a Democrat. He derails his argument when he applauds the endorsement he’s received from his friend Andrea Ramsey, who recently dropped from the same race because of sexual harassment accusations that led to a mediation settlement. (Dec. 16, 1A, “Democrat ends bid for seat in U.S. House”)
Soliciting campaign support from a friend who withdrew from the race amid sexual harassment claims won’t help end sexual harassment. Such support will only perpetuate it.
Michael Weaver
Lansing
Three kings
Did the three wise men lose their way to the White House or were they denied entrance by the current misguided occupant?
Sounds like the same mistake a certain innkeeper made a while back.
Steve Barnhart
Kansas City
The little guys
Thom Lambert’s guest commentary Monday concerning the FCC’s vote to allow internet service providers to manage transmission traffic and offer subscription packages for fees said that those who preferred net neutrality were “overwrought, unduly emotional, unhinged.” (9A, “Market forces will solve the net neutrality issue”)
He said market-competition forces and antitrust laws would punish non-neutral network management and protect consumers.
Would market competition keep internet subscription prices low the way drugstores do (not) keep drug prices low? Market-competition forces lower prices only under circumstances of apples to apples.
Another problem: Many schools furnish students with computers. Must teachers know what consumer internet subscription plans are available to their students so they know where to provide their lesson plans?
Does the average consumer have the money to file a federal antitrust lawsuit? Current U.S. Supreme Court doctrine says that only “direct purchasers” of goods or services may file enforcement actions under federal antitrust laws. That doctrine is now under review in the case of Apple Inc. v. Pepper.
But even if class actions are allowed, protection for the average consumer would be very far away.
Donna M. Clark
Overland Park
The henhouse?
Help me understand how Fox evangelicals continue to support President Donald Trump.
By Fox evangelicals, I’m referring to Franklin Graham, Donnie Swaggart, Jerry Falwell Jr. and those who believe Sean Hannity’s words are divine.
How, with pride being the essence of all sin and humility being the foundation of all virtue, can Fox evangelicals sing the praises of the president? He has more pride than Lucifer and not one speck of humility.
Tell me how his “Only I can make America great again” drumbeat and a chorus of never asking for forgiveness can be music to Christians’ ears?
The prideful shouts of “fake news” because those sources don’t glorify him and the demeaning of those in the intelligence community because their facts bruise his ego are not only dangerous, but sinful.
As pride builds walls, love builds bridges. Where does Fox evangelicals’ unwavering love for the president come from? He seems to only burn bridges and erect walls.
Matthew tells us, “Judge not lest ye be judged.” In the quest for understanding, I will ask for forgiveness. Can the president say the same?
I close with Proverbs 16:18, which tells us: “Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.”
Larry Morris
Kansas City
New Year’s wishes
