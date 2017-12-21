Letters: Readers discuss Andrea Ramsey, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and the Royals rebuild

Holiday dispirited
I just wanted to thank the thieves who on Monday stole my 80-year-old mother-in-law’s lighting display in front of her home in the Cliffs subdivision in Independence. She and I researched the displays and installed the lights for her grandchildren’s and neighbors’ enjoyment.
If you are teenagers, you are thoughtless and immature. If you are over 20, I would like to know what happened in your life to warrant such thievery. If you had any heart, you would knock on her door and return them.
Two days before, on Saturday, she lost her husband of 59 years. You should be ashamed of yourselves.
The things you do in life matter, for better or worse. We forgive you for your act, but a little part of Christmas has left our home.
Thank you again for lifting our holiday spirit — not.
Dan Garland
Independence
Real paranoia
U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver says that paranoia is pervasive on Capitol Hill, and that “many male members of Congress have grown fearful about their interactions with female colleagues,” according to the Dec. 19 story, “Cleaver sees ‘paranoia’ after sex harassment scandals.” (4A)
You know who has been fearful about their interactions with men for centuries? Women. And it’s not because we’re afraid of getting reported for complimenting someone’s shoes. It’s because we’re afraid of getting harassed, assaulted, raped or murdered. These horrors are real.
If these tragic interactions with men haven’t happened to us, then we know someone they’ve happened to. Every woman who clutches her keys in her fist going to her car or walks a little faster when there’s a man behind her at night knows real paranoia.
For Cleaver to state that he is fearful of complimenting a co-worker’s shoes or of riding in an elevator with a woman is insulting. His comments suggest that women are unintelligent and oversensitive.
It’s extremely concerning to see how up-in-arms and “paranoid” men in all professions, from government to entertainment, become when asked to treat their co-workers with respect and professionalism.
Margaret
Hanzlick-Burton
Seattle
Too small
I am wondering why it was not a big headline in your paper Thursday when the tax bill was passed. I would like for you to look through your newspaper when President Barack Obama and his Democrats passed Obamacare. I am sure it was a big headline back then.
Why don’t you give President Donald Trump and the Republicans some support? You are so liberal.
Karen Young
Kansas City
Missed chance
Last Friday was a sad day for the people of Kansas and, in particular, the 3rd Congressional District. Andrea Ramsey, candidate for Congress, withdrew from the race. (Dec. 16, 1A, “Democrat ends bid for seat in U.S. House”) Endorsed by Emily’s List, she was well on her way to Washington.
I had the honor and privilege of supporting Ramsey as a volunteer for her campaign. I discovered the ingredients that make up the individual I want working for me in Congress: honesty, integrity, grit, intelligence, courage, humor, grace. Ramsey has these qualities.
She understands the issues and how decisions made in D.C. affect the people in her home state and the country. Most of all, she holds the people she sought to represent as the most important factor in her decision to seek office.
Every time you vote, please understand the importance of your decision and how necessary it is that you have faith in the candidate. Does she deserve your precious vote? Study the issues and the candidate’s platform. Will that person actually represent you in Washington?
Andrea Ramsey is that person. I would have loved to have seen what she could have done for me — and for you.
Diane L. Kehres
DeSoto
Baseball woe
After reading Sam Mellinger’s Dec. 14 column on the Royals, I can only shake my head. (1B, “Royals rebuild will be painful, but it’s the only way to get back on top”)
Welcome to Major League Baseball of today, when fans must endure awful baseball, losing 90-100 games a year — with the associated $30-plus tickets, $15 to park and $12 beers — all in the hopes of maybe, maybe acquiring some young talent and being decent again by 2024.
And then only to watch it dismantled again when salaries become too inflated.
Tim Goodheart
Overland Park
New Year’s wishes
