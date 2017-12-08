Letters: Readers discuss the demise of Social Security, Trump’s vision and a creative idea for KCI

GOP’s democracy
With the passage of the Republican-sponsored tax plan, done in secret with no input from the American people, Republicans have again shown their intent to destroy our democratic process. (Dec. 3, 16A, “Hasty, hand-scribbled tax bill sets off an outcry”)
Each stroke of President Donald Trump’s poison pen, aided and abetted by a Republican majority elected largely through the GOP’s masterful art of voter suppression, tightens the noose around the neck of democracy, slowly choking the life from this most cherished institution.
The Star is absolutely right that the demise of Medicare and Social Security is directly within the Republicans’ sights. Sadly, along with it may come the demise of those of us who depend on these important programs for our very existence.
Eddie L. Clay
Grandview
Much ado
Trump, collusion; Mueller, investigation; on and on, ad infinitum. (Dec. 5, 12 A, “Trump complains about ‘very unfair’ treatment of Flynn”)
Day after day, we hear that charges have been made but no specifics.
“Flynn lies to the FBI,” headlines proclaim, but what is the lie? He said he didn’t talk to someone who everyone, including the investigators, agrees he had every right to talk to, and that is the best the eight-month investigation has come up with so far.
It isn’t because Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s people aren’t trying. They are putting every effort into twisting every scrap of information into an indictment against President Donald Trump because of their obvious desire to bring down his presidency.
This is how sick our Washington leadership has become. No longer America first, and let the most capable and honorable rule. Now it’s party first, and anything goes as long as our party prevails.
Trump is our president. Get behind him. He’s trying to end the corruption of those swamp fixtures in Washington and is working for his vision of a better America.
Calvin Day
Kansas City
Israeli capital
I have decided to change the U.S. capital from Washington, D.C., to Des Moines. (Dec. 7, 1A, “Trump recognizes holy city of Jerusalem as Israeli capital”)
Roger Kamps
Kansas City
Artistic airport idea
Edgemoor’s proposed sketches for the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport include a two-story fountain. Instead of installing an actual fountain, which undoubtedly would have high maintenance costs, I think it would be super cool to install vertical fibers in a conical shape, the same as the water in the drawings, and impose a hologram or lighting effects to produce images of water, logos and designs.
Kansas City is not only the city of fountains, but, as the Visit KC website states, also a place where “creativity thrives.” This would be a creative way of presenting a fountain, would be better for the environment and would keep costs down. Maybe area artists and art students could contribute images to project onto our new “fountain.”
As one who has loved our airport, I hope Edgemoor will give us the convenience that is important to us, as well as a creative, cost-efficient new look.
Linda B. Lyon
Kansas City
Wedding cakes
There have certainly been a lot of arguments over businesses being able to legally discriminate for their religious convictions. (Dec. 6, 10A, “Court seems split in wedding-cake rights case”)
I have a suggestion that should satisfy people on both sides of the argument, as well as address the possible expansion of such discrimination to other businesses.
The solution is that any business that wants to discriminate, for any reason, is required to post its position on advertisements, on social media and at storefronts. For example, the baker who doesn’t want to make the wedding cake can post for all to see that he does not serve gays. The cleaners can post that they do not serve blacks or Muslims, and so on.
By doing so, they not only get their way, but customers who disagree with their ideology can shop elsewhere.
Give it a little time. I suspect most of these businesses would either go out of business or have a change of heart.
Don Bendetti
Kansas City
Franken, Trump
Sen. Al Franken and President Donald Trump are facing similar sexual misconduct allegations. The principal differences are the number of allegations, the extent of the claims and one of the (alleged) perpetrators having bragged about it. Yet only one of them is resigning.
Corey Simmonds
Roeland Park
