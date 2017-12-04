Readers talk about bad (and good) Chiefs, the Senate tax plan and helping vets

A big let down
Game over — the Chiefs lose again. Coach Andy Reid and the team are absolutely horrendous.
Oh, how I feel for loyal Kansas City fans, having followed the Chiefs since the days of old Municipal Stadium.
We deserve better.
Never miss a local story.
Scott Davies
Hot Springs, Ark.
The Chiefs won
Allowing for my blatant bias as a lifelong Chiefs fan, I have never seen the referees give three tries for a touchdown. Worst officiating ever? Best refs money can buy?
We beat the Jets on Sunday. It was an amazing day for the Chiefs’ offense.
We lost to the team in stripes. Is there any chance the NFL monitors intervention by the refs?
Question: How many flags does it take for the Jets to score?
Answer: three.
David Frisbie
Kailua, Hawaii
Next Election Day
We emailed Sen. Roy Blunt. We called his office. And yet he ignored our voices and voted for the tax plan that would help his donors. He voted to raise our taxes back home to pay for cuts for those who don’t really need more relief.
Why do we have a senator who ignores us back home and listens to his donors and his party over his voters?
If he follows his normal pattern, he will send me a form email in a couple of months and tell me we were wrong on the tax plan he endorsed.
So I guess I will need to remember this next time he’s up for election and suddenly thinks my vote is worth something.
Paul Budd
Sugar Creek
Helping veterans
The story of the government bringing home the body of Marine Pfc. Donald Tolson was truly amazing and touching, and it needed to be done. (Dec. 2, 8A, “‘He’s home’: Marine killed in WWII greeted by family, honor guard”)
But I can’t help but wonder how we can be so concerned about a soldier who was killed 74 years ago and ignore those who have come home injured by making it so difficult for them to get treatment.
Howard Leuthen
Kansas City
The GOP tax bill
Kansas Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts gave new meaning to the term “dirty politics” when they voted for the tax-reform bill Saturday.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that they cravenly rushed this bill through at 2 a.m. They didn’t want anybody to know the details and how it will affect their constituents. It’s been reported that many of the bill’s benefits would go to the top 1 percent of Americans.
Honestly, I spend more time deliberating a new car purchase than it seems the senators did when it came to this bill. It suspiciously resembles Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback’s failed tax experiment that decimated the Kansas economy.
So far, Moran, Roberts and even Rep. Kevin Yoder have spoken only in generalities about their tax-reform bills. Constituents should call and demand specifics as to what the individual tax cuts, expiring in 10 years, will be at their particular income levels and what clear-cut evidence there is that this tax plan will raise wages and bring back jobs from overseas.
It’s incumbent on congressional leaders to prove it or “show us their work” (as math teachers say). After all, they’re supposed to work for their constituents, not their donors.
Colleen W. Knight
Leawood
President Donald Trump says it’s not a good idea to vote against a tax cut. I object and say it is not a good idea to vote for a trillion-dollar deficit. The Republicans will pay for that in 2018.
As a people, we have lost our sense of pay as you go. That $1 trillion is $3,000 for each person in your family. A family of five equals a $15,000 loss.
What will Republicans take away to pay for that?
Phil Buckley
Kansas City
Said, felt
In her Dec. 2 column, Kathleen Parker wrote, “A relatively alert 4-year-old would have been able to deduce Trump’s meaning” when President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to consider “letting (Michael) Flynn go.” (13A, “Here’s who heaves a sigh of Michael Flynn relief”)
I heard the president’s words when he spoke to NBC News’ Lester Holt, and I heard him say he wanted Comey to try to not be too hard on him because Flynn is “a very good person.”
As a simple, everyday human being, I understood he was trying to show his concern for a good man.
The seemingly intelligent Parker was writing what she felt, not the truth of what was actually said. Aren’t journalists supposed to write the truth, not how they feel?
Greta Achey
Paola
Comments