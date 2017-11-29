Talking about Republicans’ tax plans, Kris Kobach and the current KCI

I’m done, Chiefs
It’s time to wake up. The Chiefs have mailed it in for 2017. Coach Andy Reid has been getting outschemed and outcoached for the past six games.
We have to send a message to the organization that the product it overcharges us for is garbage by not going to games and not buying season tickets.
I turned off one game (thanks, Marcus Peters) and canceled my family plans to spend Christmas Eve at Arrowhead.
Never miss a local story.
I will not attend, watch or spend a dime on the NFL until every player stands for the national anthem at every game.
Greg Schoen
Overland Park
People first
Please, Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts, don’t vote for the proposed tax-reform bill. I can’t afford to pay for tax breaks for the wealthy and for corporations. I will have two kids in college and would not even be able to deduct the interest from their student loans.
Both my husband and I are educated and work hard every day at decent jobs, but we still struggle to make ends meet. Health care costs are a big part of the problem.
Why can’t corporate tax breaks be tied to companies’ payment of employee health insurance premiums? This would put real money back in our pockets so middle-income earners could become consumers again.
My taxes would rise significantly for years if this bill passes. I feel like we are drowning already.
Don’t vote yes because corporations fund your campaigns. You represent the American people, not corporations and their shareholders.
Put Americans first.
Melissa Corcoran
Overland Park
Under his own nose
Kris Kobach’s guest commentary in The Star on Tuesday missed his own corruption. (13A, “The culture of corruption in Kansas’ capitol”)
Did he not know about it? People are sometimes blind about themselves and their own actions.
For instance, when Kobach called people he knows to be patriots “communists,” why would he do it other than being corrupt?
When he falsely alleged there are huge numbers of illegally registered voters, then spent our tax dollars changing the voter registration system and laws, why did he do it?
Why did he modify our election system to decrease voter registration and participation, even though he knows that he owes all citizens a vote?
When Kobach receives pay from Breitbart to write columns while being paid full time by the people of Kansas, is that not corruption? Or when he co-chairs a federal commission?
For some inexplicable reason, Kobach missed the most obvious corrupt Kansas official: himself. Maybe he did so because he thinks we are gullible enough to elect him to be an “anti-corruption” governor.
No, thank you. We are getting smarter.
Chris Roesel
Roeland Park
In the meantime
We flew to Kansas City International Airport from Denver on Monday. It was an easy one-hour flight landing at 11:30 p.m. Unfortunately, five other flights landed at about the same time.
All the luggage, for whatever reason, was funneled through one baggage carousel. Around midnight, hundreds of passengers were trying to get their bags at once.
After finding our luggage, we tried to get the bus to long-term parking. Passengers were lined up for about 100 yards at the curb, five feet deep. After finally getting on a bus, we were told that it had to serve both B and C lots.
So, after driving around for 45 minutes, we finally got to our car. We arrived home at 2 a.m.
Bottom line: After a one-hour flight to KCI, it took two hours to get out of the terminal and parking lot.
I have only one question: Is a new terminal with a fountain, shops and restaurants going to fix this fiasco?
Come on, KCI. You have your new terminal. Could you possibly make the current airport as efficient as it used to be?
Lee Larson
Prairie Village
Comments