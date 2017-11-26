Letters: Readers discuss the dangers of vaping, the #MeToo movement and net neutrality

Vaping hazards
The use of electronic nicotine delivery systems — vaping — is skyrocketing among teens. The FDA reports more than 2 million middle and high school students were users in 2016.
Devices are available in a variety of forms: E-cigs resemble traditional cigarettes, cigars, hookahs and everyday objects such as ink pens and USB drives. They are available in flavors such as bubble gum, cola, fruit and chocolate, further attracting unsuspecting youth.
Numerous health risks and dangers are associated with these devices. They are not a successful tool for smoking cessation, but are instead another form of nicotine delivery, leading to addiction. The fluid breaks down into cancer-causing chemicals formaldehyde, acetaldehyde and acetone. Hospital emergency rooms are seeing tragic mouth, face and skin injuries from spontaneous combustion of overheated vaping batteries.
According to the Journal of Adolescent Health, adolescents perceive these devices to be a healthier alternative to conventional cigarettes and use them because they are accessible, easy to consume and conceal, and more aesthetically pleasing than conventional cigarettes.
As parents and concerned adults, let’s end vaping devices before they become the next killer.
Debbie Jaklevic
Overland Park
Unacceptable
How do you ignore 16 women’s accusations aimed at President Donald Trump and many others at Roy Moore?
If Moore is elected and seated in the Senate, you send a message that the behavior of pedophiles, molesters and gropers will be accepted so that a party can get the votes to pass a bad bill. That party comes before country, and that morals and decency are no longer valued traits.
It’s all about the Republicans’ agenda, following the incredibly bad judgment and incorrigible rants of an inept president. He bullies, chides and speaks like a spoiled child having a tantrum. His insane jealousy of President Barack Obama is counterproductive.
Trump recently spoke to our troops, and instead of paying respect to them, it was about his accomplishments and putting down the former president.
This is out of control. It sounds like a second-rate administration being led by a sociopath.
I have lived through many presidents since I first proudly voted in 1960 and have never missed that privilege. I wish more voters would stand up, speak out and not back down against this tyranny.
Come on, Americans. This is really not making us great.
Camille Buccero
Independence
Lasting effects
In looking at the groundswell of women coming forward in the #MeToo movement and speaking to their experiences with boundary violations in all stages of life, it will be important to see whether there is actual change as a result of this awakening and this refusal to stay quiet. My hope is that men, as well as women, will be emboldened to speak out.
The recipients of these advances were told that no one would believe them or that they would lose their families or occupations. In my professional work as a psychologist, I have seen that victims suffer their entire lives.
As we wait for society to change, I think the statute of limitations should be lifted so the doers are liable for their actions for as long as the victims suffer.
This is why we need men to say, “I believe you,” when victims of any age speak up. My hope is that eventually there will be societal and economic consequences that will make changes in the legal system necessary.
Marilyn N. Metzl
Kansas City
Level playing field
I am writing to encourage readers to educate themselves about net neutrality. It sounds like a boring topic, but it deeply affects everyone who uses the internet.
The new Restoring Internet Freedom Act means freedom only for internet service providers, not for internet users like you, me and small-business owners.
This issue reaches across political and cultural lines. Comcast, Verizon and other big communications companies want the freedom to create packages that would limit the content their customers can access. Big providers want to convince you that the internet is a commodity that should be deregulated so as to allow greater “competition” and “innovation.”
It sounds great on the surface, but dig deeper and read between the lines. This act is really an insidious and devious attempt to price out small businesses and make access to information, goods and services more difficult. This act is dangerous and antithetical to a free society, despite its misleading name.
The internet should be neutral. Contact your representatives and the FCC and let them know you want freedom on the internet. More freedom for big providers to control information means less freedom for you and me.
Adam Finkelston
Prairie Village
