Letters: Readers discuss sincere thankfulness, sexual misconduct and isolationism

Everyday blessings
Our news outlets fill the airwaves with the troubled side of today’s world. We are inundated with things make us sad, worried and frightened. We often don’t think of the gifts in our lives.
In many cases, we have much for which we can be thankful. They are simple, everyday things.
I am thankful for my wife, our children, their spouses and our grandchildren, having a job that allows me to help people enhance their faith, the support of our faith-sharing group, good friends and family, our house and our neighborhood.
Never miss a local story.
These should never be taken for granted.
I am thankful for staying focused on being life-giving to all I encounter and for the wonderful people who enrich my life. With gratitude, I enjoy quiet moments to reflect, time to read, time to meditate and time to cook and enjoy a good meal.
I believe that people who are filled with gratitude cannot be sad. It is with much appreciation that I can say that life is good.
Jim Caccamo
Kansas City
To pay it back
I am thankful for my family, who will always support me and make me laugh till my stomach hurts.
I am thankful for God, who blesses me every day and gives me the strength and courage to keep going in life.
I am thankful for my health. I have healthy legs to walk or run, hands to feed myself or write. Many others unfortunately do not have the same.
I am thankful for shelter. I come home every day to a roof over my head for when it’s cold or hot outside.
I am thankful for my job, where I was hired on the spot and I get to make a living for myself.
One day, I hope to give back to my parents.
Ariana Moore
Lenexa
Teach about it
The recent explosion of sexual misconduct allegations against powerful men in all sectors of life keeps bringing back thoughts of a year or two ago, when there was a big uproar about sexual misconduct on college campuses.
Both then and now, people around me seem baffled by these allegations. Everyone seems to ask: “How can it be true? What can be done to stop this?”
I can’t help but think the answer is obvious: sex education.
I graduated from high school in 2013, and I can honestly say there was not a single point in my health class that began to talk about consent in a way that was helpful.
How is it that we, as a people, can act outraged at people and pillory them in public, then turn around and have no real push for a meaningful reform to our education on the matter?
Maxwell Driskill
Overland Park
America’s promise
As the country drifts toward isolationism, xenophobia and bully diplomacy, it would be good to remember the words of a famous American.
“Let it … be clear that we do not shirk history’s call; that America is not turned inward but outward — toward others. … Let us say what so many long to hear: that America is still united, still strong, still compassionate, still clinging fast to the dream of peace and freedom, still willing to stand by those who are persecuted or alone.”
Ronald Reagan spoke these challenging words on the eve of his election on Nov. 3, 1980. The speech was inspired by John Winthrop’s words when arriving in America in 1630. Reagan pledged to support “a shining city on a hill.”
Who today looks up to America’s leadership? We have walked away from our allies and taunted our enemies. The shining light on the hill is being slowly diminished.
Lincoln famously said that a house divided against itself cannot stand. The polarization and cynicism of today’s America is close to extinguishing that light.
It is the hill that Americans have fought to keep glowing for nearly 350 years.
Richard J. Gier
Overland Park
Unrecognizeable
Well, the mask is finally off and the true face of the Republican Party has been revealed. Republicans would rather have an alleged pedophile elected in Alabama than a Democrat.
Where is the country I grew up in? Where is the country my father fought for in World War II?
I don’t even recognize it anymore.
I guess we shouldn’t be surprised. After all, an admitted assaulter of women was elected president.
As President Donald Trump would say, so sad.
Carol Kelly
Overland Park
Comments