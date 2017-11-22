Letters: Readers share what they’re grateful for on Thanksgiving

Love of family
I am thankful for a family that stands by me. Even when I am not strong enough to power though, I can count on someone to say, “Take your time,” “Gather your strength” and “Wait for a brighter day.”
I am thankful for a mother who is powerful and who may never fully understand me but will still hold me and tell me everything will pass. I am thankful for a grandmother who, at the sound of pain, will come running, offering all she has just to see you truly smile. I am thankful for an aunt who will not let you hang up the phone until she hears you’ve stopped crying and knows you’ll sleep peacefully that night.
I am thankful to all in my family. They are my support, my strength. My family is my life. I love you guys.
Never miss a local story.
Jordan Hammond
Overland Park
Extended gifts
I am most thankful for those people known as in-laws — my mother- and father-in-law, who taught such skills and values to my husband that I have been provided with 55 years of comfort and happiness.
I’m also thankful for my 10 brothers- and sisters-in-law, who are the best friends ever. And for my son-in-law and two daughters-in-law, who care for my children and grandchildren better than I probably ever could.
They all have been and are a true blessing.
Dina DeVries
Olathe
Great fortune
By accident of birth, I was born in the United States of America. By chance, my parents loved, nurtured and promoted me all the years of their lives. By good fortune, I grew up in a small farming community in southern Kansas and enjoyed the countless benefits thereof.
By having the opportunity to do the work necessary, I received an excellent education that permitted me to be successful and prosperous, and thus I have been spared creature-comfort deprivations.
By happenstance, I met and married a wonderful woman, and we are blessed with two wonderful, successful and loving children. By mystery, we have lived into old age with countless fantastic memories and very few regrets and have been spared the tragedies we’ve seen ruin the lives of friends, acquaintances and so many others we learn about through the news.
For all these serendipitous events, I am eternally thankful.
Charles Merrill Stiles
Overland Park
Faith in action
Gratefulness is not just an act of receiving well a good deed done by someone else. Preferably, it becomes a state of mind and heart.
Most of us take so many blessings and kindnesses for granted. Becoming grateful not only changes a life but can change the world you live in. You also become less inclined to consider the negative. It can also turn what we have into enough.
In 2017, I am most thankful for my Christian faith, my healthy children, family, friends and a lifetime of blessings, especially the ones bestowed during difficult times.
We must also be grateful for all who have helped us along the way.
Michael Shirley
Leawood
Team effort
I am entirely thankful for the support system I have.
Growing up with two separate families and even step-parents can be hard at times, but ultimately it helps. If I didn’t have all the family members in my life that I do now, I’m not sure I would have gotten as far as I have. They push me and show me that everything I have going for me is worth it.
The support I get from my mom, dad, step-parents, extended family, siblings, boyfriend and even his family has been an amazing help and push forward. They keep me going and keep me smiling when I need it the most.
So thank you, Rosas/Yager family, for everything you do. Much love.
Katherine Rosas
Overland Park
Including all
As silly as it might sound, this year I am thankful for my car. It is not new or fancy, but it gets me wherever I want to go.
The freedom to make choices about when and where I go is something I took for granted most of my adult life. Last year, however, I lived in a large city in mainland China. I took public transportation or walked wherever I needed to go. This made simple things like going to the grocery store or to the office very difficult.
Another thing I am grateful for this season is the big sky full of clean air. Besides being able to breathe easily here in Kansas City, we get magnificent sunsets, and we can see a basketful of stars on clear fall nights.
Last, I am grateful to live in a community that welcomes immigrants and strangers. My family and I can continue to practice our Chinese or Spanish at the gym and the grocery store. My classes are full of students who practice various religions, identify variously on the gender spectrum and hail from various parts of the city.
In Kansas City, all are welcome.
Beth Gulley
Olathe
Comments