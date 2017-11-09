Letters: Readers discuss Trinity Lutheran Hospital, the #MeToo movement and the flag

Trinity lives on
The Kansas City Star published a letter I wrote about Trinity Lutheran Hospital on Nov 18, 2001. I would like to provide an update:
Some 16 years ago, Trinity Lutheran Hospital closed its doors, a victim of economic conditions and health care monopolies. An exceptional place, it was one of Kansas City’s best-kept secrets and was the home of many firsts in Kansas City medicine: the first open-heart surgery, the first community cancer program, the first inpatient infectious-disease unit and HIV clinic, the first comprehensive cancer-prevention program, the first cochlear-implant procedures, the first microsurgery team. The list goes on.
Trinity administrators, physicians and employees had not only the vision to recognize what was needed in Kansas City health care, but the enthusiasm and drive to work together as a team to get it done — far sooner than just about anyone else.
It is sad that this phenomenal institution is no more. But the most important ingredient that made Trinity what is was still lives on.
Every October, the employees of Trinity Lutheran Hospital gather for a “family’’ reunion — a sharing of each other’s warmth and laughter, not to mention great barbeque and music. Hundreds of people have attended — doctors, nurses, aides, therapists of all kinds, housekeepers, engineers, secretaries — everyone. We soak in the unconditional love, recharge our spirits and revive our passion so we can go back into the community and continue to share the essence of Trinity Lutheran Hospital with Kansas City and beyond.
Peggy Eldredge
(Still a Trinity employee)
Lathrop, Mo.
Not acting alone
I read the excerpt of a Dallas Morning News editorial reprinted in The Star on Oct. 19. (17A, “Short take: The highly visible #MeToo movement”)
It has brought into sharp focus something that has been on my mind for a while. Where are the other men in the business enterprises that harbor sexual predators? Surely they know what is going on.
They talk in locker rooms, in board rooms, at lunch, in bars, wherever they meet. These men are the husbands, fathers and brothers of working women.
If abuse is rampant, it is due in no small part to the silence of good men.
Zelda Reeber
Weston
NFL protests
Some of the football players of the NFL just don’t get it.
My grandfather served in France in World War I. My father served in Manila in World War II. My father-in-law also served in World War II, and his brother fought in the Battle of the Bulge.
Many Americans proudly served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, the Middle East and beyond. Countless men and women in uniforms of the United States and our partner nations continue to serve and risk their lives to protect freedom throughout the world.
I served on active duty for 21 years in the U.S. Navy, and eight of those years were with the Marine Corps. When the national anthem is played, I not only stand, but I proudly salute our flag. I sometimes get chills when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played.
Perhaps if some of those NFL players visited our national memorials and monuments in Washington, D.C., and visited some national cemeteries, including the USS Arizona Memorial, they just might get it.
God bless America.
Greg Johnson
Parkville
Tax burden
In President Donald Trump’s attempt at tax reform, I pray he steers us away from double taxes.
Taxes upon taxes are eating us poor people up. They are an excessive burden, especially on food. Also, our Social Security should not be taxed. It’s a double tax that violates the concept of “no taxation without representation.” No one represents us when it comes to restricting our annual cost-of-living adjustments.
Politicians need to be reminded why they are in office. They go in with dreams and false promises.
William A. Ingram
Kansas City
Comments