Letters: Readers discuss Mike Cierpiot’s campaign, the KCI victory and Clark Hunt

The Kansas City Star editorial board credited one of my opponents in the Democratic primary election for his comment about “zero tolerance” and yet ignored my own statement, issued Oct. 26, using the same phrase. (Oct. 31, 10A, “Training won’t prevent sexual harassment”)
I repeat it here to clear up the oversight: I have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment.
Unlike the other gubernatorial candidates, I offered specific steps toward improving reporting, investigating and resolving any sexual harassment claims.
“State employees should receive sexual harassment training for new hires and existing staff on an annual basis, similar to what is now required in most major corporations. I would seek an independent audit of state systems for receiving, processing and resolving sexual harassment claims and implement a proactive system to encourage reporting — and reporting not just by the victims, but require staff who may witness such harassment to report it.”
Training employees is an important step in preventing sexual harassment in the workplace, but it means nothing if there aren’t consequences. We must go beyond rhetoric and create policies that abolish sexual harassment — both in private businesses and in the Kansas statehouse.
Carl Brewer
Candidate for
Kansas Governor
Wichita
KCI vote
As one of the thousands of folks who live outside Kansas City and use the airport regularly, I want to say thanks to Kansas City for voting for a new airport.
You’ve made my day.
Heather Jepsen
Warrensburg, Mo.
Campaign cash
When the election results came in, was Mike Cierpiot proud of his victory? (Nov. 8, 4A, “Republican Cierpiot hangs on to win seat in Missouri Senate”)
The Republican Party bought this election, plain and simple, spending nearly $1 million on deceptive ads that told nothing but lies about his opponent, Hillary Shields.
When will we have spending limits so this will stop happening? Now he will dance to the tune of the special interests that bought him.
Anna Pearson
Lee’s Summit
Yes, resent it
The view expressed by W.F. Twyman in his commentary “Resentment over slavery is holding black culture back” is an example of how a little knowledge can generate a dubious level of awareness. (Nov. 4, 13A)
Apparently, Twyman views black culture only through the lens of what slavery did to us, while ignoring what black culture has given to this nation.
Black culture is unique and vibrant despite 400 years of slavery and institutionalized racism. Black culture recognizes the historical rape of slave girls and women, when yelling, “No!” could get them beaten, sold or killed.
Implied violence and expressed violence offer the same pain. This is neither nuanced nor complex.
The continuing assaults upon the lives of black people, the demand for maintaining Confederate symbols and the belief in reverse discrimination speak to the present, not the past. The oppressors have removed their hoods to show us who they really are, emboldened by a presidential seal of approval.
No, we are not unduly focused on the past. The present and future have our undivided attention. Resent slavery, absolutely, as long as its remnants exist to remind us.
Black culture survived slavery. It will survive the misguided efforts by those who question its indefatigable advancement.
Michael Patton
Kansas City
Chiefs discipline
In the Monday Star, team owner Clark Hunt said that since last year all Chiefs players have been expected to stand when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played. (5B, “Hunt restates stance on anthem protests”)
But Marcus Peters has not stood for the national anthem this season. In the same paper, Page 1B features a huge picture of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott leaping over an attempted tackle by the same Marcus Peters.
In any organization, lack of discipline by top management leads to poor staff performance. Chiefs leadership does not stress discipline. In professional football, large numbers of penalties and player arrests are indicators of inferior leadership. This season, the Chiefs have the third-highest numbers of penalties and yards lost due to penalties among 32 teams in the NFL. Since 2000, the Chiefs rank sixth in the NFL in players arrested, cited or charged with a crime, according to The New York Times.
David Blasiar Sr.
Overland Park
