Letters: Readers discuss free debate of ideas, Republican tax reform and Bowe Bergdahl

Wrong place
Growing up, we all learned that there was a separation of church and state. Much to my surprise in reading The Star’s Nov. 3 editorial, “Congress must reject turning charities into political ATMs,” the lawmakers put a provision in their tax-reform bill allowing churches to make political statements from the pulpit. (12A)
This is so wrong in so many ways. No one should have to go to a house of worship and have a priest, rabbi, minister or pastor preach politics.
American people need to become politically aware on their own time, not under the roofs of worship.
This a new low for politicians to put this in a tax-reform bill. Sneaky Congress.
Carol Harper
Overland Park
Opinions, opinions
A recent letter writer responded to another’s letter, saying she was “insulted” by its argument. I question whether the respondent understands that this is a forum wherein The Star provides even the least of us the ability to express our thoughts.
It isn’t an endorsement. It doesn’t have to agree with the opinions of others. It’s merely one expressing his own opinion.
My god, what a wonderful privilege it is that we can all express ourselves without necessarily having the attributes of a scholar or “learned one.”
I didn’t agree with the first person’s opinion either, but I’m grateful that he had the opportunity to express it.
Wes Hill
Blue Springs
The unkindest cut
I find it exceedingly cynical that the tax-reform proposals include the repeal of the adoption tax credit. (Nov. 3, 1A, “GOP releases details of long-awaited tax plan”)
The Republicans have done everything possible to restrict birth-control funding and abortion rights, and now to remove incentives for families to adopt these children resulting from unwanted pregnancies is the epitome of hypocrisy.
Erik Elving
Kansas City
Find the truth
To fire special counsel Robert Mueller now would imply that President Donald Trump has something to hide.
To be respected and trusted by U.S. citizens, Trump must let Mueller continue to investigate until all is revealed.
The truth will come out, and the sooner the better, for him and for our nation.
Rosanne Stoneking
Prairie Village
How do you feel?
The gun manufacturers and their lobbying department, the National Rifle Association, keep telling us that guns make us safer.
So are you feeling safer at church, at Walmart, at an outdoor concert, in school or just driving down the highway?
I don’t.
Mary Mitchell
Kansas City
From the past
In his column about slavery, Leonard Pitts Jr. writes that “some of us find strength for our own trials in knowing the trials of our mothers and fathers.” (Nov. 6, 9A, “A lot of us can’t handle the truth about slavery”)
Well, I was never a slave or a slave owner. (I was born in Canada of eastern European immigrant parents.) And I too find strength knowing the trials of my parents. I am proud of them.
I thank Pitts for reminding me of that. And I congratulate him for being able to take some strength from his ancestors’ unspeakable trials.
Cynthia Gillis
Olathe
Unjust sentence
I think that military judge Col. Jeffery R. Nance should be required to call the families of the wounded military members who went looking for Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. (Nov. 4, 1A, “Judge decides Bergdahl won’t go to prison”)
Bergdahl should be put in prison for life. He decided to walk away. He would not have been in captivity for five years if he had not deserted.
The sentence did not fit the crime.
I imagine the families would like to know how Bergdahl can get off with the sentence that was handed down.
Richard Minear
Kansas City
