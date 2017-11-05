Letters: Readers discuss Republicans’ tax plan, liberal ineffectiveness and gun locks

Jennison’s legacy
A Nov. 3 letter to the editor (12A) disgracefully maligns the memory of Col. Charles Jennison, recently honored by the KU football team. (Nov. 2, 2B, “KU football unveils uniforms that harken back to Civil War days”)
Jennison’s Jayhawkerss engaged in the military liberation of slaves prior to the Civil War. Pro-slavery forces considered this “plunder” of the slave owners’ property. When the slave power controlled the White House and the military, Jennison was punished. After 1860, Abraham Lincoln reversed that — all of it.
Charles Reitz
Kansas City
Trickle it down
Reaching for a more personal understanding of the congressional Republicans’ proposed tax bill, I believe the common man should receive an invitation to the finest country clubs in our city, where the denizens of these enclaves could share how cutting the corporate tax rate to 20 percent will benefit us all. (Nov. 3, 2A, “Tax plan creates winners and losers”)
Rick Stokes
Platte City
GOP’s true aim
When Republicans took control of the House and Senate in 2014, they refused to pass any legislation that would add to the deficit. They refused to bring any legislation proposed by Democrats to the floor for a vote. Now, with their new tax overhaul, they are back to the mantra that “deficits don’t matter.”
For years, they accused the Democrats of “my way or the highway.” Just as they did with their health care proposal, the new tax overhaul has been done in secret with absolutely no input from Democrats. Also, until it was revealed, not even most members of their own party knew what was in the legislation.
If you listen closely to Republicans, their major argument for passing their tax overhaul is that they failed in repealing Obamacare and must pass something or face losing control in the upcoming elections. So basically, it’s saving their seats, not what’s best for the country.
Karen Lane
Shawnee
Look inside
Dear liberals: Instead of wasting your effort by screaming helplessly at the sky on the day after an election, why not try something more productive? Scream at the Democrats.
Demand that they clean up the rampant corruption in their party. Insist that they get leaders who have actually read and understand the Constitution. Chastise them for failing to repudiate left-wing hate groups like Antifa. Criticize them for pushing utopian illusions instead of developing policies that will work. Tell them to stop sending us the same old candidates who’ve been in office too long, and let younger members have a chance.
David Lund
Kansas City
About faith
An Oct. 19 letter pondered faith and morality. Doesn’t everyone have faith is something — doctors, air travel, self?
Faith is curious. It is constantly growing and is anything but ignorant. Growing is the opposite of complacency.
Do you know that the giants of faith had many questions and asked those questions? Those of us who have a strong faith are constantly encouraged to study, examine and yes, at times, question it. Questions welcome civil discourse.
If part of the solution to destroying faith is morality through education, as the letter suggested, who will do the educating? And doesn’t a moral law call for a moral law giver?
Lynn Schaefer
Overland Park
Free gun locks
In the U.S., an average of seven teenagers and children die each day from guns, primarily due to suicide or unintentional shootings. In Kansas City we have recently witnessed a gun related teen suicide in Lee’s Summit and the unintentional shooting deaths of several children since June. Data shows that unrestricted access to guns contribute to such tragedies.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission was established in 1972 to safeguard individuals from unreasonable risks. As a result, extensive health and safety measures now protect children — child-resistant packaging being just one example. However, firearms and ammunition remain exempt from such regulation.
That is where Lock It for Love comes in. It is a new free gun lock distribution program in the Kansas City metro area, sponsored and funded by Grandparents Against Gun Violence, working in conjunction with the Kansas City police department.
Since July, Grandparents Against Gun Violence members have given away 330 quality gun locks locks at public events, with police personnel present to demonstrate their use.
Knowing this program might save the life of even one young person makes it an important and worthwhile endeavor. We are eager to expand our program and hope other groups are interested.
Gail Roberson
Leawood
Energy realities
Terry Jarrett in his Oct. 27 commentary “Coal and nuclear plants needed to meet Missouri’s energy demands” offers 20th century solutions for a 21st century electric grid. He says we need coal and nuclear to keep the grid reliable.
The cost of wind energy has fallen so far in recent years that coal and nuclear are no longer competitive. In a Jan. 8, 2014, Star article, KCP&L estimated that its customers would save $1 billion over 20 years from the switch to wind and energy efficiency.
The modern approach to reliability is flexibility: wind and solar, large-scale batteries to come online when the wind and sun are down and interactive “smart grid” technologies that help customers manage their usage and smooth out the ups and downs in demand.
Only the coal and nuclear industries support Energy Secretary Rick Perry’s plan to subsidize their uneconomical plants. Market regulators and even utilities have condemned it as a disaster for the wholesale power markets. Those markets are auctions — the lowest bid wins. Letting expensive coal and nuclear plants muscle their way to the front of the line will only force ratepayers to pay more for electricity.
Henry Robertson
Energy Chair
Missouri Sierra Club
St. Louis
