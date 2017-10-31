Letters: Readers discuss impeaching Donald Trump over his possible reaction to Mueller, the Jackson County jail and KCI

The real threat
I am far more concerned about the health of democracy in this country than I am about taxes.
I am deeply concerned about the moral decline of the Republican leadership in this country.
If President Donald Trump tries to shut down the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller or raises the prospect of pardons, then impeachment proceedings should begin immediately.
Kathleen DeKrey
Lansing
To reduce crime
On Saturday, my colleagues Crystal Williams, Theresa Galvin and I attended volunteer training at the Jackson County Detention Center, alongside 15 trainees from area religious organizations.
In 2015, the average daily population there was 780 inmates, with another 139 at the adjacent Regional Correctional Center. Around 80 percent of the detainees are awaiting trial and constitutionally presumed innocent.
The programming they receive is intended to assist with successful community re-entry. From addiction treatment to GED and employment assistance, this help is essential to reduce the chances an individual will reoffend.
Reducing crime in Kansas City is a growing concern. Law enforcement units, challenged by budgetary reductions, need the community to report crime. They also need help from the public.
We would like to encourage community members to volunteer in one of the available programs at the detention center.
Whatever your views on crime reduction, we hope we can agree that it is in everyone’s best interest to reduce the number of people who are incarcerated in Jackson County.
For more information about volunteering, please visit www.jacksongov.org/201/corrections or call 816-881-3076.
Scott Burnett
Chairman and 1st
District Legislator
Jackson County
Legislature
Kansas City
No to KCI redo
KCI is an innovative airport. This is not just my opinion. I’ve heard this from people who have traveled through it.
Civic leaders have missed the point on convenience. It’s not just the parking — it’s the whole airport.
The concept design of the winning bid falls back on the old, tired trope of scattered gates and long concourses. Although the 1972 design doesn’t meet security needs, that’s no reason to toss innovation out the window.
Arguing a new terminal will be more attractive to out-of-town passengers falls flat when it will look exactly like any other airport.
Too many people see little more than dollar signs here. Thousands of jobs? Construction — yeah, for a while. Then what? Is the new “world-class” KCI suddenly going to attract hundreds of more flights, thousands of more passengers?
And no taxes to build it, right? Sure, we’ve heard that promise before.
Vote down the question on the Nov. 7 ballot. Tell the city and the designers to take a page from 1972 and use some creativity in the design.
Otherwise, prepare for long hikes to get to your flight.
Terry D. England
Kansas City
Yes to Shields
After attending a political forum hosted by the League of Women Voters in Lee’s Summit about candidates hoping to fill the vacant Missouri 8th District Senate seat, I came to the conclusion that Hillary Shields is the only candidate worthy of my vote.
Her Republican opponent is allegedly backed by hundred of thousands of dollars from businessmen in the state, all with a financial interest in keeping the seat Republican, at any cost.
Please don’t be taken in by their vicious lies, spread on every venue possible, against an amazing woman who will work for the residents of Missouri. She is an advocate for you and me, not special interests.
Please vote for Hillary Shields on Nov. 7.
Your vote matters because we want to keep big business out of Missouri politics.
Judy Beyer
Lee’s Summit
The wrong horse
I am beginning to wonder whether the editor of The Star’s op-ed columns actually reads the content of the page. Monday’s commentary by Rich Lowry belonged on Breitbart. (9A, “Flake, not Trump, is out of the GOP mainstream”)
It is painfully obvious that Lowry, the editor of National Review (look it up), in denigrating Sen. Jeff Flake has chosen to support the actions of extremists in the Republican Party who with any luck are the death rattle of their kind.
One unfortunate aspect of a democracy is that you don’t have to be rational to be in the majority.
Jim Skinner
Kansas City
