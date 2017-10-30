Letters: Readers discuss Terry Goodman, Lamone McIntyre and ‘kicked the dog’ headline

Let’s talk issues
The recent flap regarding Overland Park City Council member Terry Goodman’s campaign has distracted the voters from what is important. (Oct. 22, 1A, “Politics? Bullying? 2 argue over calls and texts”) There seems to be no conversation about either candidate’s qualifications.
I served 12 years on the Overland Park City Council during Goodman’s tenure. Although we didn’t always agree on issues, I always had the highest respect for him.
Foremost, I respected his integrity. His decisions and actions were always made with the best interest of the residents he represented. He is extremely intelligent, thoughtful and visionary.
Goodman’s experience would be especially valuable with the challenges and opportunities Overland Park faces as its growth continues.
I hope voters will be more influenced by the answer to the question “Which candidate will serve the best interests of Overland Park’s residents?” than in reacting to a sensationalized side issue.
Jim Hix
Overland Park
Right this wrong
As a resident of Kansas, I note that we, through our judicial system, wrongfully locked an innocent person in prison for 23 years. This injustice was committed against Lamonte McIntyre, as detailed in the Oct. 17 story, “Kansas stole 23 years of this man’s life, but his compensation is $0.” (1A)
That the state intends to pay McIntyre nothing is a collective sin by the residents of Kansas.
I appeal to my fellow Kansans to support legislation to provide compensation in this and other instances of wrongful convictions of innocent people in the state. We should follow the lead of Texas in enacting compensation for those wrongfully convicted.
Do unto others as you would have done unto you. Let’s do the right thing.
J.R. Poteet
Shawnee
Rural appeal
I read with interest, even though I found the message painful to absorb, Robert Leonard’s thoughtful guest commentary, “Trump-strong and staying that way in rural U.S.” (Oct. 29, 17A)
I witnessed on TV the same Trump speech to which Leonard refers, and like him, I thought it was “powerful, inspirational, brilliant even.” But because I had taken to heart the cautious admonition to “watch what he does rather than listen to what he says,” I didn’t believe a word of it.
And because I am a native Arkansan now transplanted to Kansas who grew up close to the rural countryside where many of his stalwart supporters live, I always become slightly sick as I watch this showman pirouette across the TV screen in what should be his role as a statesman but which never quite rises above his performance as a persuader, using platitudes that his actions scream he does not believe and deliberately misconstruing the goals and policies of the Democratic Party, to which I belong.
At last I am convinced that otherwise sensible people do believe his drivel. But I also know that Democrats had better begin proclaiming their own truth. It is still not too late, but time’s a wastin’.
Janelle Lazzo
Roeland Park
Don’t believe it
Ponzi is alive and well. People can still be duped into thinking they can get something for nothing, like a shiny new billion-dollar airport or a big reduction in their middle-class income taxes.
The Kansas City mayor and the redheaded soccer mom are shilling for the 1 percent who are going to make huge amounts from these two endeavors by saying there is no downside for us common folks in TV ads.
Who do you think is paying for all the TV ads promoting these two projects? Not the average folks, that’s for sure.
I have done a lot of air traveling in my 78 years, both for business and pleasure, and never — not once — did I choose a destination based on the quality of the airport. And I am not naive enough to think that giving the super rich huge tax cuts will increase job numbers or spur the GDP enough to justify lower taxes for the average Joe.
The trickle-down nonsense hasn’t ever worked, and it never will. Nor will the “free” billion-dollar airport increase the number of tourists choosing Kansas City as a destination.
Ray Lewis
Overland Park
Poor choice
The Oct. 27 headline “KC city manager says instead of venting, ‘I should have gone home and kicked the dog’” was sickening and disturbing. The idea that a city manager even thought that, much less stated it, implies he actually does that when he is angry. The fact that it was chosen as a headline shows sensationalism at its best.
I so hope he didn’t really go home and kick his helpless and innocent dog. How sick.
Liz Diner
Mission
