Letters: Readers discuss the Fountain City Brass Band, health care and the KU-MU game

Musical excellence
It was my extreme pleasure Monday night to hear the best-kept secret in Kansas City — the Fountain City Brass Band. It is a unique musical organization based in Kansas City.
The band is one of the best in the world. I say it again — in the world. It is a regular winner of U.S. and North American band competitions, and it competes and wins in Europe as well.
It wows with its preparation and precision, approaching perfection with virtuoso performances.
Go to fcbb.net and see its performance schedule. Attend and see what Kansas City has failed to appreciate.
The band is fabulous. It is a gem that needs to be recognized.
Robert Koffman
Sedalia
Basic health care
An Oct. 20 letter writer explained his health insurance problems. I am pretty much where he is.
My husband was self-employed for 13 years. We paid through the nose for health care, most of which was unused, especially with high deductibles.
What a relief to get credits through Obamacare. So I feel the writer’s pain and more.
Unfortunately for me, my husband passed last March while working on a long-term assignment that gave him an insurance benefit. I lost that when he passed.
Since I spent 21 years supporting him in his business endeavors and raising a son, I have no income except savings and investments. Therefore, while looking for insurance for myself, since my son now can get insurance on his job, I actually fall below the level that allows me credits.
I was told by an agent that I can go to a clinic. That is appalling to me after paying in so much over the years.
I continue to wonder why basic health care must go through the insurance companies in the first place. Answer: because nobody can afford what the providers charge even for basic care.
Basic care should be a reasonable amount that everybody can afford without insurance. That would fix a huge part of the problem.
Jennie Sindak
Overland Park
Real tax relief
I had to laugh at the Oct. 26 letter from the head of the Missouri Retail Association under the headline “Yes to tax plan.” (16A) With a straight face, this person tries to convince us that, gee, if only businesses could reduce their taxes and make higher profits, they would gladly pay more in wages.
Oh, pull the other one. When have bigger profits ever led to employers raising pay for workers? The idea that lower taxes would improve employees’ paychecks is balderdash.
Liz Craig
Overland Park
The ‘big’ game
Dear Missouri: If the most hotly anticipated basketball game of the year is a glorified pickup game a month and a half before the real games start, you may be in the wrong conference.
Dear Kansas: If the most hotly anticipated game of the year is the same, you might want to schedule it during the regular season.
Zach Walters
Livermore, Calif.
Football protests
Here is a great idea (not originally mine): When North Korea attacks us, the military can take a knee and let NFL players take care of the fighting.
Al Fritz
Lenexa
To stop injuries
To resolve the problem of dirty hits resulting in injuries in football, how about removing an offender who is flagged for a penalty from the game for the same length of time as the injured player? If no flag is thrown, the league would review all injuries and if a violation occurred, the offending player would be removed for at least one game, or until the injured player returns to play.
If it’s for a game, season or a career, so be it. I realize this is drastic, but the illegal hits would stop.
Gene Arnott
Overland Park
Double standard
An Oct. 27 letter mentioned President Donald Trump’s medical deferments from military service. The same could be said of former Vice President Joe Biden then, as he received a medical deferment, and he was presented the Congressional Medal of Freedom.
Looks like the liberal double standard is in play again.
Bob Berry
Oak Grove, Mo.
Rental ordinance
The erosion of neighborhoods is under way at City Hall. The short-term rental or Airbnb ordinance under consideration is frightening.
It would allow homeowners to rent out their residences on the internet. The ordinance concerns two different types of rental: owner-occupied (renting bedrooms) and non-owner occupied (renting entire houses).
When drafted, it did not include single-family zoning categories. At the first public hearing with the City Plan Commission (a citizens group appointed by the mayor), single-family homes were added.
We did not buy our home thinking that our neighbor could be a quasi-motel with tourists and strangers coming and going. There is a sanctity about single-family homes and the security of knowing your neighbors.
City codes prevent business from coming into residential areas, leaving the hustle, bustle and traffic to commercial areas.
The ordinance is before the Planning, Zoning and Economic Development Committee. Council members Lee Barnes, Heather Hall, Quinton Lucas, Katheryn Shields and Scott Taylor will make a recommendation to the full council.
Kansas City needs to remain liveable. An Airbnb infestation misses the mark. It would not protect the residential character of our neighborhoods.
Carol Winterowd
Kansas City
